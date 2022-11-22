Read full article on original website
Related
Reviews: We Tested the Best Bike Locks With Bolt Cutters and Angle Grinders
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Finding the Best Bike Lock of 2022 At a Glance: The Best Bike Locks of 2022 The Best Bike Locks of 2022 Other Bike Locks We Tested How We Tested the Best Bike Locks Testing the Best Bike Locks: Our Criteria What to Consider When Purchasing a Bike Lock Why Trust SPY Finding the Best Bike Lock of 2022 At a Glance: The Best Bike Locks of 2022 The Best Bike Locks of 2022 Other Bike Locks We Tested View More Before we get into our bike lock reviews, we have to start...
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Identify Hidden Cameras in Your Airbnb or Hotel With This Pocket Gadget
The Anti-Spy Camera Finder uses infrared LEDs to identify hidden camera lenses in outlets, decor, and more.
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free
Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
tripsavvy.com
This New Catskills Hotel Is the Ideal Winter Retreat
Poised to be a cozy and chic getaway, Hotel Lilien in New York's Catskills region—about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan—features the best of both worlds: city and country. The Tannersville, New York, hotel, which opened quietly for weekend stays over the summer, will officially begin welcoming weekday guests on Dec. 1.
Cheapest for Home Heating: Electric Heaters or Radiators?
Home heating costs are on the rise. Electric heaters and radiators each carry pros and cons, but which is best for lowering your energy bills?
Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
tripsavvy.com
Amtrak Just Dropped a Thanksgiving Week Auto Train Sale With Fares as Low as $29
Gear brands aren't the only ones dropping early Black Friday sales. Those who may be planning a road trip down the I-95 this winter are in for a treat: Amtrak has announced a Thanksgiving week flash sale on its fan-favorite Auto Train, just in time for the holiday travel. Now...
Tree Hugger
How to Clean Wood Floors and Furniture in 5 Steps
Cleaning the wooden surfaces in your home is an annoying but necessary habit that prolongs the quality of furniture and floors. Of course, wood is one of the trickier materials to clean because of its aversion to water. So, many turn to commercial wood cleaning products brimming with harsh chemicals, unbeknownst to the buyer.
Hang On, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Espresso Machines, and Mixing Bowls Are Up to 64% Off Right Now
Plus more accessories like oven mitts, whisks, pizza wheel cutters starting at $7.
"My Adrenaline Kicked In Immediately": Hikers Are Revealing Their Most Bizarre Encounters In Nature
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
We Tried The Cheapest Air Purifier At Lowe's. Here's How It Went.
With the cheapest air purifier from Lowe's in hand, we were ready to take a deep, purified breath and start testing. What could complicate things for us?
heckhome.com
9 Signs That Your House Is a Walking Stash of Stucco Water Damage
If you’ve ever had stucco water damage in your house, you know how frustrating it can be. You might have spent years trying to repair the wall and now find out it won’t hold up. Or perhaps you’ve already removed part of the stucco from the exterior of your home, only to discover some decay inside. And what about mold? Or mildew? There are so many signs that your house could use some help when dealing with stucco water damage—and they’re not always visible! And while the most common reasons are listed below, there are other reasons that this type of damage can occur. For example, stucco can be damaged by fire, flooding, or even by not being adequately maintained.
BBC
Bargains galore in the market for office furniture
Funky green chairs. Dark wood for the desks - no white melamine, definitely not. And it has to be wheelchair-friendly. That's what Jane Brearley, chief executive and founder of start-up Intent Health, had in mind when she was setting up her firm's new office in central London. Accessibility and aesthetics...
realhomes.com
Smeg's espresso machine gives you a shot of luxury for less with its current discount
Smeg’s '50s-style range of appliances has a distinct playful design that features rounded shapes with an array of color options and chrome accents. And while the appliance models are reminiscent of what was in your grandma’s kitchen, under the hood they contain all the technology needed to make them a great addition to the modern home.
cheaprvliving.com
Review and Test: The Crisco Candle Heater
For liability’s sake, I have to say not to try this or anything like it. A FEW YEARS AGO, heaters made from clay pots and tea candles were a big thing on the Internet. They promised cheap, clean heat without pressurized gas, electricity, or burning wood. Perfect for mobile off-grid living. But while they delivered on the cheap and clean part, the heat part was… disappointing.
Science Focus
Black Friday heaters: the best deals in 2022
Looking to heat your house on a budget? Black Friday could be a great time to get a discount on a new heater. It’s that time of the year where your house is likely getting a lot colder, and inevitably the central heating needs to be turned on. However, with rising energy bills, a better option could be to invest in a heater.
Comments / 0