SPY

Reviews: We Tested the Best Bike Locks With Bolt Cutters and Angle Grinders

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Finding the Best Bike Lock of 2022 At a Glance: The Best Bike Locks of 2022 The Best Bike Locks of 2022 Other Bike Locks We Tested How We Tested the Best Bike Locks Testing the Best Bike Locks: Our Criteria What to Consider When Purchasing a Bike Lock Why Trust SPY Finding the Best Bike Lock of 2022 At a Glance: The Best Bike Locks of 2022 The Best Bike Locks of 2022 Other Bike Locks We Tested View More Before we get into our bike lock reviews, we have to start...
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
tripsavvy.com

This New Catskills Hotel Is the Ideal Winter Retreat

Poised to be a cozy and chic getaway, Hotel Lilien in New York's Catskills region—about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan—features the best of both worlds: city and country. The Tannersville, New York, hotel, which opened quietly for weekend stays over the summer, will officially begin welcoming weekday guests on Dec. 1.
TANNERSVILLE, NY
The Kitchn

Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
Tree Hugger

How to Clean Wood Floors and Furniture in 5 Steps

Cleaning the wooden surfaces in your home is an annoying but necessary habit that prolongs the quality of furniture and floors. Of course, wood is one of the trickier materials to clean because of its aversion to water. So, many turn to commercial wood cleaning products brimming with harsh chemicals, unbeknownst to the buyer.
heckhome.com

9 Signs That Your House Is a Walking Stash of Stucco Water Damage

If you’ve ever had stucco water damage in your house, you know how frustrating it can be. You might have spent years trying to repair the wall and now find out it won’t hold up. Or perhaps you’ve already removed part of the stucco from the exterior of your home, only to discover some decay inside. And what about mold? Or mildew? There are so many signs that your house could use some help when dealing with stucco water damage—and they’re not always visible! And while the most common reasons are listed below, there are other reasons that this type of damage can occur. For example, stucco can be damaged by fire, flooding, or even by not being adequately maintained.
BBC

Bargains galore in the market for office furniture

Funky green chairs. Dark wood for the desks - no white melamine, definitely not. And it has to be wheelchair-friendly. That's what Jane Brearley, chief executive and founder of start-up Intent Health, had in mind when she was setting up her firm's new office in central London. Accessibility and aesthetics...
realhomes.com

Smeg's espresso machine gives you a shot of luxury for less with its current discount

Smeg’s '50s-style range of appliances has a distinct playful design that features rounded shapes with an array of color options and chrome accents. And while the appliance models are reminiscent of what was in your grandma’s kitchen, under the hood they contain all the technology needed to make them a great addition to the modern home.
cheaprvliving.com

Review and Test: The Crisco Candle Heater

For liability’s sake, I have to say not to try this or anything like it. A FEW YEARS AGO, heaters made from clay pots and tea candles were a big thing on the Internet. They promised cheap, clean heat without pressurized gas, electricity, or burning wood. Perfect for mobile off-grid living. But while they delivered on the cheap and clean part, the heat part was… disappointing.
Science Focus

Black Friday heaters: the best deals in 2022

Looking to heat your house on a budget? Black Friday could be a great time to get a discount on a new heater. It’s that time of the year where your house is likely getting a lot colder, and inevitably the central heating needs to be turned on. However, with rising energy bills, a better option could be to invest in a heater.

