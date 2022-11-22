Read full article on original website
Uniquely Thankful
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year WTOC hits the streets on Thanksgiving day to find out what those in our community are most thankful for. Typically we get answers like, family, friends and health, which are all great things to be thankful for but this year we wanted to go deeper.
Top Teacher: Elvanzetta McCall
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elvanzetta McCall teaches at Coastal Academy in Liberty County. It’s a school for severe emotional behavior disorder, and also students with autism. McCall says she got into teaching because of her own family. “I got into Special Ed, because I had a sister with...
Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Georgia Southern graduate student team up for study on river
OGEECHEE RIVER, Ga. (WTOC) - A researcher from Georgia Southern will team with Ogeechee Riverkeeper to measure the environment in and along the part of the river in our community. She’ll test two particular spots along the river. This research comes as one company will be closing their plant...
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
Fight the War Within hosts third Thanksgiving Day feast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When everyone else is with their families eating a spread of holiday food, the Fight the War Within Foundation wanted to make sure. those who can’t still have an invite to dinner. It’s what brought a couple of local servicemen and women to the Whitefield...
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
Savannah/HHI airport expecting 10,000 flight passengers Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be a busy day across the nation for travel – not just on the roads but also up in the sky. Wednesday will be the Savannah-Hilton Head Island International Airport’s busiest day of the week with about 10,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport on Wednesday alone.
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day on Savannah’s southside as a shipping company partnered with Feed the Hungry to hand-out 1,500 turkeys to families in need. There was a nice turnout for the give-away over at Windsor Forest Community Center. CMA CGM donated the turkeys and...
Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers and Army leaders are celebrating Thanksgiving a day early at Fort Stewart. Dining staff say they expect to serve at least 500 people Wednesday. The dining facility for the 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart was as the site for a family gathering of sorts.
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
14th annual Feed the Hungry event happening Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 volunteers will be serving up a meal Wednesday to more than 3,000 community members in need this Thanksgiving. But the the 14th annual Feed the Hungry event is more than just a hot meal. The will have an empowerment zone with more than...
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
New Savannah Fire Chief sworn in at city hall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah now has a new full time fire chief. Interim Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen was officially sworn in at a ceremony today at City Hall. Mayor Van Johnson and City Manager Jay Melder were also in attendance. Chief Kitchen says he’s looking forward...
Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs. The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire. They had over 1200 runners for the 4...
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton …. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis,...
