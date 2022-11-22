Jason Bonham has become the torchbearer for keeping the live music of Led Zeppelin, and his late father, flourishing

Read full article on original website
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
The Secret Reason Jimmy Page’s Guitar on the First 5 Led Zeppelin Albums Is so Impressive
Jimmy Page’s guitar work on the early Led Zeppelin albums is even more impressive when you learn how he made it happen.
The Led Zeppelin Album Cover Jimmy Page Disliked Almost as Much as ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Jimmy Page disliked one Led Zeppelin album cover almost as much as he detested the sleeve for 'Led Zeppelin III.'
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
Why John Bonham Called Out Jimmy Page While Recording Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’
Jimmy Page pushed John Bonham so hard while recording “Stairway to Heaven” that the drummer called him a bastard.
John Paul Jones Hates 1 Led Zeppelin Song Because of John Bonham’s Drumming, and We Have to Agree With Him
Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones hates “D’yer Mak'er” because of John Bonham’s drumming, and we have to agree with him.
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
John Lennon Bragged That The Beatles’ Song ‘Rain’ Pulled Off 1 Recording Trick Before Anyone Else
John Lennon once bragged that he got stoned pulled off one recording trick before other artists did.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Missed 1 Aspect of His Relationship With John Bonham That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Robert Plant found he missed an aspect of his relationship with John Bonham that had nothing to do with music.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
How Jimmy Page Made His Guitar Sound So Heavy on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’
Jimmy Page’s heavy guitars on 'Black Dog' happened because of a novel studio experiment.
Jimmy Page on Presence: "You don’t make music like that falling about in the street drunk"
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page reflects on the making of the band's 1976 album Presence, recorded in difficult circumstances in just three weeks
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
The ‘Incredible’ Moment Jimmy Page Knew ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Would Be a Hit
Jimmy Page experienced an “incredible” moment in Los Angeles that let him know 'Stairway to Heaven' would be a huge hit.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Eric Clapton Quit The Yardbirds Because He Only Wanted to Play ‘Pure and Sincere and Uncorrupted Music’
Guitarist Eric Clapton did not stay in the band the Yardbirds for long because he did not agree with the band's musical direction.
