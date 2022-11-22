Read full article on original website
Related
If the GOP abandons Trump, will he throw the entire system out of balance?
Balance in our society and in our lives is very important. We need a balanced diet to be healthy. We hear of the work-life balance at our workplaces. Our democracy is based on the balance of power between the three branches of our government. I also believe in the balance of our two-party system. I know in other countries there are three or even more political parties, but I still think in our democracy the two-party system works better. ...
Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024
Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. He is emerging as a formidable political rival for Donald Trump.
Half the federal money is gone, yet academic losses persist in Georgia
Researchers from Harvard and Stanford believe Georgia students lost several months of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0