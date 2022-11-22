Balance in our society and in our lives is very important. We need a balanced diet to be healthy. We hear of the work-life balance at our workplaces. Our democracy is based on the balance of power between the three branches of our government. I also believe in the balance of our two-party system. I know in other countries there are three or even more political parties, but I still think in our democracy the two-party system works better. ...

1 HOUR AGO