Four fights MMA fans should be thankful for this year. The year 2022 has been compiled of exciting and memorable moments that have spoiled MMA fans with the urge for more after each event, every weekend. Championship fights resulting in unexpected outcomes with minutes remaining in the final round, trilogies that are instant classics, to certified wars in the cage, have been well accounted for in promotions such as the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and ONE Championship. There are numerous contenders for Fight of the Year, but only a handful stand out that the fans should be thankful for and can reflect on during the holiday.

1 DAY AGO