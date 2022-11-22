Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
UFC reportedly sets date for Jon Jones' heavyweight debut, but opponent remains unclear
Former light heavyweight UFC champion Jon Jones relinquished his title in May 2020, announcing his desire for the heavyweight scrap instead. But we're only now inching closer to finally seeing him back in the Octagon. On Tuesday, MMA Junkie's Nolan King reported that the UFC wants Jones' heavyweight debut to...
Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
TMZ.com
Cain Velasquez Permitted To Wrestle In Lucha Libre Match, 1st Event Since Arrest
For the first time since he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a man ... Cain Velasquez will be back competing in combat sports -- a judge just ruled he can participate in a Lucha Libre wrestling match next week. Velasquez -- who was granted bail earlier this month...
Judge rules Cain Velasquez can partake in upcoming Arizona pro wrestling event
Out on bail, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is once again an active professional athlete. On Tuesday, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge ruled that Velasquez is allowed to travel to Tempe, Ariz., by plane to partake in an upcoming pro wrestling event for promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
Gilbert Burns to face Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Brazil after Jorge Masvidal allegedly turned him down
Gilbert Burns will be getting the chance to fight in Brazil. When the UFC announced they would be returning to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Burns immediately called to be on the card. He has since called out Jorge Masvidal for the event and revealed that ‘Gamebred’ turned him down multiple times.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
4 fights MMA fans should be thankful for this year
Four fights MMA fans should be thankful for this year. The year 2022 has been compiled of exciting and memorable moments that have spoiled MMA fans with the urge for more after each event, every weekend. Championship fights resulting in unexpected outcomes with minutes remaining in the final round, trilogies that are instant classics, to certified wars in the cage, have been well accounted for in promotions such as the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and ONE Championship. There are numerous contenders for Fight of the Year, but only a handful stand out that the fans should be thankful for and can reflect on during the holiday.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event
The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March. Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championship 2022 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 weigh-ins for Friday’s event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison tries for her third PFL title in a third bout against Larissa Pacheco. The fighters can weigh no more than 155 pounds for the lightweight title bout.
MMAmania.com
Bellator rankings updated following ‘Nemkov vs Anderson 2’ event in Chicago
The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 288, which went down last week (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. In the main event of the evening, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to win the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and the $1 million payday that goes with it.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’
Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
UFC's Tecia Torres pregnant, career on hold as she expects baby with Raquel Pennington
UFC strawweight contender Tecia Torres will be away from the octagon for a while. Torres, along with wife and former UFC title challenger Raquel Pennington, announced Thursday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby due in June 2023. “We have a little extra to be thankful for...
Yardbarker
Gilbert Burns Discusses Opponent Options for UFC 283, Surveys Welterweight Landscape
Top Ultimate Fighting Championship 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns is watching his division very closely. Burns intended on fighting at UFC 283 in Jan. 21, no matter the opponent. Luckily for him, the UFC also intended on placing the fighter from Niteroi, Brazil, on that event in Rio de Janeiro. Burns (20-5) was offered and accepted to face off against multiple opponents in the upper echelon of his division, and he finally found someone that would match his “anyone, anywhere, anytime” mentality: Neil Magny. At UFC Fight Night 214 in November, Magny (27-9) broke the promotion’s welterweight record for the most wins with 20, passing Georges St. Pierre.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December
Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday. The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Bellator 288, UFC Vegas 65, PFL pay-per-view, Chimaev vs. Pereira, more
After a chaotic weekend in the world of combat sports, a lot of news, and perhaps speculation came out of it. But what storyline stood out the most?. On an all-new Thanksgiving edition of Between the Links, the panel of MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss Vadim Nemkov’s upset win over Corey Anderson to retain the light heavyweight title, Usman Nurmagomedov dominating Patricky Pitbull in the co-main event to win the lightweight title, Bellator 290 heading to CBS — which includes Fedor Emelianenko challenging Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in his final fight — Dillon Danis boxing KSI in January, the James Krause fallout following UFC Vegas 65, the PFL World Championship pay-per-view card on Friday, Khamzat Chimaev calling for a middleweight title fight against Alex Pereira, reveal some of the things they are thankful for in the world of MMA, and more.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 102 with Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Brendan Loughnane, Stevie Ray, and Larissa Pacheco
In the 102nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of the 2022 PFL Championship on Friday. We’re first joined by Oliveir-Aubin Mercier (1:57) ahead of his lightweight title fight. Next, PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane (16:32) comes on. PFL lightweight Stevie Ray (27:07) then joins the show. PFL women’s lightweight Larissa Pacheco (41:22) closes out the program.
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ | Video
Go behind the scenes to experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat for fighters and their coaches on fight night at UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira. UFC 281 took place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured two world title bouts. In the main event, Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight championship. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili became a two-time strawweight champion when she defeated Carla Esparza.
