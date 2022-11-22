Read full article on original website
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
This Whisper-Quiet 13-Foot Electric Tender Can Hit 20 Knots at Full Tilt
A revolutionary electric yacht deserves an equally avant-garde tender. So concluded Silent Yachts. The Austrian-based builder, known for crafting futuristic solar-powered catamarans and speedboats, has just unveiled an innovative electric tender to complement zero-emission motherships. Of course, it can also be used as a fun electric runabout or as a tender for a traditional yacht. Crafted from carbon fiber, the new Silent Tender 400 is light, fast and whisper quiet. The sporty 13-footer carries on Silent’s unmistakable DNA with angular, contemporary lines, distinctive bullwarks and the signature black and white colorway. The yard says it is built to the same high standards...
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Meet the Spacruzzi, a Bonkers Hot Tub-Boat Hybrid That Comes With Its Own Fireplace
You can probably guess what the Spacruzzi is from its punning moniker. For the sake of clarity, however, allow us to provide you with all the nitty-gritty details of this rather unconventional vessel. The brainchild of entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, the Spacruzzi is a cross between a hot tub and an electric dayboat. It allows up to five seafarers to enjoy a singular soaking experience on the high seas. It even comes with a fireplace to keep you and your posse nice and cozy. Powered by a battery and an electric motor, the Spacruzzi can quietly cruise sans emissions for up to five...
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
Carscoops
Tank 300 Frontier Edition Tastefully Combined With An Off-Road E-Bike
Ever wanted a car and e-bike combo? If you live in China, then you can now get a matching off-road-focused e-bike for your Tank 300 Frontier Edition, creating the ideal vehicle setup for weekend adventures. The cool-looking two-wheeler comes from a company called Buxus and is based on their EVA...
Road & Track
Turn Any Ratchet Into a Torque Wrench With This Nifty Adapter
Torque wrenches are fantastic. They allow DIY mechanics with a wide range of skill and experience to dial in exactly how tight a nut or bolt should be, without having to rely purely on feel. But they're also bulky and heavy, making them a pain if you need to take one on the road. This device changes that.
thetrek.co
The Florida Trail, Part 1: Sand Flies and Sand Dunes
Hello from the Florida Trail! It feels surreal to already have been on the trail for over two weeks. It’s been a bumpy ride at the start, but I feel like I’m slowly getting the hang of trail life. That said, I managed to be throwing up on the side of the road from heat exhaustion by day 2, lost my water filter on day 3, and was sobbing in the dark in the woods by day 7. But even with all that, there has been a lot of luck, kindness, and beauty that has kept me trekking onward. Being stubborn helps, too.
Bikerumor
Abbey Bike Tools Celebrates 10 Years with 10th Anniversary Titanium Tool Kit!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since we first laid eyes on the Crombie Tool from Abbey Bike Tools. Taking something that nearly every bike mechanic was already familiar with, Abbey found a way to elevate the cassette tool into a must-have for the traveling race mechanic (other mechanics quickly caught on as well).
thetrek.co
Hiker Intro: Expensive Lasagna and Signs from the Universe
My name is Margot (she/her), and in 2023, I’ll be hiking the Pacific Crest Trail going southbound. I’m hoping to be at the border with Canada on the first week of July, snow levels permitting. Us SOBOs apply for the PCTA permits in January, so I’ll have more of an idea of when I’m starting then.
Top Speed
The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle
Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
thetrek.co
My 5 Favorite Trail Towns on the Triple Crown
If I learned anything from my travels on the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, and Continental Divide Trail, it’s that hiking them would be nigh impossible if not for the communities that host and rejuvenate hikers along the way. In this article, I will highlight my five favorite towns on the Triple Crown.
thetrek.co
A Coming of Age, I am a Thru-hiker!
I think you can guess what this post will include. That’s right, I finished a SOBO thru-hike of the AT in 141 days. Starting at the top of Katadhin in Maine and making a continuous footpath all the way down to Springer Mountain in Georgia. This post will be text heavy. I feel that I have a lot to say to summarize my hike. After all, this journey spanned nearly the last 5 months of my life. Before I jump into my last days on trail, I want to say a few things that I feel are important. This will get a bit personal and honestly it was written more to express my feelings than to create content for this blog. Either way, I think it helps to close out this chapter of my life.
Bikerumor
Cooking Downhill (with Butter!) in Specialized Gravity DH Gear | Review
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. This spring when Specialized released the Loic Bruni signature Butter Collection, they set me up with the whole Butter kit plus a bunch of other gravity gear. Throughout the spring, summer and fall I’ve been riding in all the various pieces.
Bentley Introduces Sixth Iteration Of Iconic Flying B Mascot
Like the elegant Spirit of Ecstasy on Rolls-Royce models, the Bentley 'Flying B' hood mascot is one of the automotive world's ultimate symbols of opulence, exclusivity, and luxury. Bentley is now introducing the sixth iteration of this mascot since it first appeared in the mid-1920s. As expected, great care has...
thetrek.co
Virginia part 2 – when the going gets freezing cold, the Aussie gets going
Before starting the AT, I did a lot of research and planning. One of the things I looked into was the average temperatures for each state I would be passing through, when I was meant to be passing through them. This research formed the basis of decisions I made on clothing and sleep gear. However, the temperature is of course not always average and my time in southern Virginia brought some unseasonably cold temperatures – lows of down to -8 Celsius (17 Fahrenheit) overnight and highs around or just over freezing for 10 days straight.
dornob.com
GoLo Solar-Powered Bike Camper Makes Cycling Trips a Lot Comfier
Bicycle touring is an intimate and invigorating way to travel, but it typically requires packing very light. Since you’re carrying your gear either on your back or in a bike trailer, you’ll probably be sleeping on a very thin camping mattress or in a hammock, depending on the terrain. But what comforts would you bring along if you could carry a much larger load? With the GoLo GoCamp, you basically get the best of both worlds, toting along a tiny RV with the ease of solar-powered electric pedal assist technology.
thetrek.co
Nemo Disco 30 Degree Sleeping Bag Review
Until this year, I hadn’t slept in anything other than a Feathered Friends or Western Mountaineering bag since about 2014. I know those bags. I trust those bags. Why mess with my system?. But then I started to become curious about what else was out there. I have several...
techaiapp.com
Which Bike Type Is the Best One for You?
Cycling has not dwindled in popularity since it was invented. Grabbing your bike and taking it for a ride is the simplest and quickest way to get around without having to learn how to drive. The benefits of cycling over driving include improved fitness, reduced carbon footprint, affordability, and ease. If you are interested in getting yourself a bike but aren’t sure where to start looking, hopefully, this quick guide will help you out.
