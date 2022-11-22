Read full article on original website
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together
This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need, the ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 - December 7.
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
New Antique Store Comes to West End
Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
Inflation taking a bite out of Thanksgiving catering menus
Some catering businesses have taken turkey off the menu as rising Inflation and high food costs have forced them to make tough choices.
Downtown Raleigh favorite Plaza Cafe to close on Fayetteville Street after Wednesday
The Raleigh diner specialized in Indian dishes for lunch and it withstood a pandemic shutdown, but the friendly owners have decided to move on.
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
Brazos Residential Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 425-Units in North Carolina Markets
DALLAS, TX - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the acquisition of two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, NC, marking the firm's thirteenth and fourteenth transactions in 2022, respectively. In Rocky Mount, the firm acquired the Jefferies Cove Apartments, a 152-unit...
What Triangle grocery stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a list.
Forget an ingredient for your feast? These stores will be open on Thursday.
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade
The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
Special event for homeless, needy
On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m., There will be a “Special Event” for the homeless and needy in Sampson County. The special guests
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off
LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
New Section of I-295 Fayetteville Outer Loop Opens Near Hope Mills
Another section of Interstate 295 – the Fayetteville Outer Loop – has opened, connecting from Parkton to Hope Mills. The section of the freeway connects Exit 2 at Parkton Road to Exit 4 at Black Bridge Road, according to the NC Department of Transportation. “Exit 4 is in...
Family-friendly Christmas event will raise funds for wreaths at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Cookie decorating, Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa are just a few enticing things to do at A Very Merry Christmas at the Studio on Dec. 2. Jessica Lallier of Lallier Event Design and Taryn Corrado of Studio 215 are hosting A Very Merry Christmas at the Studio for families in Fayetteville.
Christmas events kick off Richmond County holiday season after Thanksgiving
The Christmas season kicks off around Richmond County next week with the two largest municipalities lighting their trees. The Hamlet tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Main Street Park. The lighting ceremony will be followed by an opportunity to see Santa and Ms. Claus, as...
Increased security expected at malls for Black Friday
Security will be increased at malls in the Triangle during the expected Black Friday shopping rush.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Animal Services Seizes 64 Pets From Fayetteville Home, Public Help Needed
Cumberland County Animal Services seized 64 animals from a Fayetteville home, after a complaint of animal neglect and hoarding. Animal Services, with the cooperation of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, removed 54 cats, nine dogs and a bearded dragon from a home in the 3200 block of Marigold Drive in Fayetteville.
