New Antique Store Comes to West End

Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
WEST END, NC
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Brazos Residential Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 425-Units in North Carolina Markets

DALLAS, TX - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the acquisition of two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, NC, marking the firm's thirteenth and fourteenth transactions in 2022, respectively. In Rocky Mount, the firm acquired the Jefferies Cove Apartments, a 152-unit...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade

The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
CARTHAGE, NC
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off

LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
LINDEN, NC
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Animal Services Seizes 64 Pets From Fayetteville Home, Public Help Needed

Cumberland County Animal Services seized 64 animals from a Fayetteville home, after a complaint of animal neglect and hoarding. Animal Services, with the cooperation of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, removed 54 cats, nine dogs and a bearded dragon from a home in the 3200 block of Marigold Drive in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

