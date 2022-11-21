Read full article on original website
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
Waitrose to invest £2.6m in egg suppliers as more customers face purchase limits
Waitrose has pledged a £2.6 million investment in its egg suppliers as it remains one of the few supermarkets not to impose purchase limits on customers.Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are the latest grocers to join Tesco, Asda and Lidl in rationing the sale of boxes as the impacts of rising costs and bird flu continue to take their toll.However Waitrose said it has no plans to introduce such limits, adding that it is confident it has “strong availability of British free-range eggs available for purchase both online and in our shops”.Sainsbury’s and the Co-op have also not introduced any...
Salmonella recall cost Cranswick £3 million
Cranswick has revealed that a Salmonella incident earlier this year cost the company more than £3 million ($3.6 million). In a half-year results statement, which covers up to Sept. 24, 2022, the food producer said adjusted group operating profit was 1.7 percent lower at £68.4 million ($81.4 million).
Aldi Has Unveiled Its Lineup of New November Products & You Can Get a Discount on Them
This month, in addition to the usual deals you can find at Aldi, you'll also be able to find a certified treasure of holiday-themed foods. Throughout the month, the grocery store will release everything from Turkey Cranberry Ravioli to Sweet Potato Crust Pizza. Below are some of the top Aldi Finds of November, along with the items's release dates and prices.
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Many customers avoid using self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Is Black Friday a Dying Trend?
The traditional long lines, early morning starts and occasional elbowing to get to the product you want are things typically associated with Black Friday. But are those scenes as prevalent as they used to be?. Black Friday has represented deals and savings on early holiday shopping and that remains the...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Poundcake Recalled Over Plastic Contamination
Hafner Canada Inc. issued a recall Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake due to the presence of a foreign material. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on Nov. 18, alerting consumers that the product is being pulled from store shelves due to pieces of plastic.
“These Had A Chokehold On Almost Every Millennial”: Adults Desperately Miss These Nostalgic Discontinued Foods (And I Forgot All About Some Of Them)
If you remember the "Oh I wonder, wonder what's in a Wonder Ball" jingle, apparently the answer was: a choking hazard.
Consumers are looking to chocolate, Oreos, and Twinkies to 'not feel terrible all the time' — Hershey, Hostess, and Mondelez are cashing in
Consumers are buying more chocolate and cookies as recession fears hang over the economy. Hershey, Mondelez, and other sweet-treat makers have raised their outlooks due to the trend. It's a variant of the "lipstick index," the idea that people buy little luxuries during hard times. Consumers are turning to comfort...
100,000 birds culled after farm avian flu outbreaks
More than 100,000 birds have been culled at three Scottish farms amid the UK's worst avian flu outbreak. Ayrshire farmer Billy Robb told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme he lost 32,000 hens last week. And the National Farmers Union revealed 72,000 birds had been "taken out" at two farms in...
We compared 9 major grocery stores to find out which one offers the best deal
Turkey prices hit a record high this year due to inflation and the avian flu. Now some food retailers are cutting costs just in time for the holiday.
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania plant may have mold and harmful bacteria, reports say
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania plant appears to have mold, the harmful bacteria listeria and other food safety issues, according to a report from Bloomberg. The plant’s affected Beyond Meat products appear to have tested positive for listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.
Airports ‘set to scrap hand luggage liquid rules by 2024’
Airports across the UK could scrap security restrictions on liquids in hand luggage within the next two years, it has been reported. Due to new technology, travellers will be able to pass through airport security with large bottles of liquids and without removing laptops from their hand luggage. The UK’s...
Sausage Rolls
If you like pigs in a blanket, you’ll fall hard for sausage rolls. Featuring juicy pork filling wrapped in flaky golden brown pastry, these savory snacks are sure to become your new favorite party food. Sausage rolls are universally popular in Britain, so we’ve taken inspiration from the classic...
Frozen chips from Asda, Aldi and Iceland put to taste test - and one brand was 'like Five Guys'
The humble frozen chip is quick and easy to cook, and usually goes down well with the kids. But can the frozen variety ever be as good as a fresh bag from the chippy?. With the soaring cost of living, takeaways are no longer a regular meal option for many. Thankfully, Liverpool Echo reporters were on hand to try the frozen variety from three supermarkets known for keeping their costs low.
Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning
Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
