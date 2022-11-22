STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in five years, Oklahoma State has lost at least five games after dropping its regular-season finale against West Virginia, 24-19, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys' offense struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, while their defense played solid throughout. However, the Mountaineers capitalized on three big plays that allowed them to find the end zone in a tight ball game.

