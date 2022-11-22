ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

North Cobb Rep. Lisa Campbell aims to be strong advocate for women

Lisa Campbell’s victory in a north Cobb state House district signaled change on more than one front. The 54-year-old marketing professional said she is the first woman to represent Georgia House District 35, and one of her top priorities will be restoring and protecting women’s reproductive rights. Cobb Democratic Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur said Democrats are “thrilled” Campbell will represent the seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, because he helped author the controversial 2019 law that banned most abortions after 6 weeks...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee

There will not be any early voting on the Saturday before the December 6th Senate runoff between Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Republican opponent Herschel Walker because it will take place on the day after a state holiday that was initially created to honor Confederate general Robert E. Lee. As a result, there are […] The post Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE

