Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Washington Examiner
Republicans should have won the Senate easily, but they nominated really bad candidates
There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates. Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office.
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Walker's campaign tells Republicans to stop 'deceptive fundraising' in Georgia runoff
Republican politicians and associated committees are sending out desperate fundraising emails begging the GOP faithful to help save America by getting behind Herschel Walker in his Dec. 6 runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. But what’s not immediately clear to recipients is how little of that money is...
NC House of Representatives election results: Diane Wheatley takes District 43 seat
Incumbent Republican Rep. Diane Wheatley has been elected to a second term in the N.C. House of Representatives District 43 seat, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night. With all precincts reporting, Wheatley netted 55.21% of the votes with 14,318 ballots, while her challenger, Democrat Elmer Floyd earned 44.79% of...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Raphael Warnock files suit over state law blocking Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff
The campaign of Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are suing over the recent announcement that state law prohibits Saturday voting for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. “Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Herschel Walker has a problem: Kemp’s not on the December ballot
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has a Kemp problem: Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican who rolled to a big victory in Tuesday’s midterms, won’t be on the ballot in next month’s Senate runoff election. That’s a big issue for Walker, who should have been helped...
Black Voters Helped Turn Georgia Blue in 2020. Now They're Feeling Frustrated
“People try to enchant our community with beautiful words. What change have we seen?"
GOP starts boosting Walker in runoff amid calls to keep Trump away from Georgia
The head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee pledged Wednesday to raise whatever money he can and begin an advertising blitz this week for Herschel Walker’s runoff in Georgia against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. But there’s one aspect Sen. Rick Scott of Florida won’t weigh in on: whether former...
North Cobb Rep. Lisa Campbell aims to be strong advocate for women
Lisa Campbell’s victory in a north Cobb state House district signaled change on more than one front. The 54-year-old marketing professional said she is the first woman to represent Georgia House District 35, and one of her top priorities will be restoring and protecting women’s reproductive rights. Cobb Democratic Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur said Democrats are “thrilled” Campbell will represent the seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, because he helped author the controversial 2019 law that banned most abortions after 6 weeks...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Warnock opponent implores high turnout in Georgia Senate runoff to propel Walker to victory
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, former Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler urged Georgians to turn out in high numbers to propel Herschel Walker to victory.
My Clallam County
Republicans, Democrats say Ga. runoff could still be key, even without a Senate majority on the line
(WASHINGTON) — Control of the Senate will no longer hinge on Georgia. Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats at least 50 seats and control of the upper chamber. Now, the results of Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel...
Georgia judge permits early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the Senate runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
The judge also blocked the state from "interfering in counties' efforts" to administer Saturday voting. Secretary of State Raffensperger will appeal.
Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee
There will not be any early voting on the Saturday before the December 6th Senate runoff between Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Republican opponent Herschel Walker because it will take place on the day after a state holiday that was initially created to honor Confederate general Robert E. Lee. As a result, there are […] The post Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Republican voting law poses hurdles in Georgia Senate runoff
Runoffs lasted nine weeks in previous elections – but under new law, timeline is shortened to 28 days after general election
Election Brief: Still counting
Election Day has passed, but the 2022 midterms aren't quite over with recounts, runoffs and uncalled races ongoing
