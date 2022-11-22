Read full article on original website
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know
Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
Frisco Chamber president talks Small Business Saturday & Texas legislative season ramps up
Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 26, 2022. (Courtesy Pexels) On this special Thanksgiving week episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO Tony Felker weighs in on how holiday shopping will affect local economies amid concerns of a recession. Plus, Community Impact statehouse reporter Hannah Norton previews the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.
See 3 businesses that have opened in Lewisville, Coppell in November 2022
McLaren Automotive opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell on Nov. 12. (Courtesy McLaren Automotive) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in November. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Its menu items include coffee, cake and...
New dermatology office confirmed for Frisco Medical Pavilion II
Bare Dermatology signed a lease for 11,500 square feet of space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II. (Courtesy Transwestern Real Estate Services) A new dermatology care center is coming to Frisco at 12950 Dallas Parkway. Bare Dermatology signed a lease for an 11,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II, according to a Transwestern Real Estate Services news release. The new building is slated to break ground in early 2023 with completion expected later in the year. The office will offer services for all skin conditions, Bare Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta said in a statement.
Check out 5 businesses now open in Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House held its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) From streetwear sneakers to ribeyes, here are five businesses and restaurants that have recently opened in Grapevine. 1. Premier Pas’ Grapevine Mills location opened Oct. 30, according to owner and operator Alric Emanuel Jr. The store...
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions launches new resource-rich website
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions has launched a new website to provide information, resources and ways to give to the community. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions launched a new website in md-November that it hopes will act as a resource for residents and local organizations.
Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke
Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
North Texas Performing Arts to offer variety of performances in Plano
This year’s 12th anniversary production of "Scrooge, the Musical" from the North Texas Performing Arts will feature almost 100 actors. (Courtesy AKA Photography) The nonprofit North Texas Performing Arts has a host of performances coming up in Plano. Dec. 2-4, 8-11: Catch a Peter Pan story. “Peter and the...
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion
Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
Frisco Family Services calls for donations as inflation drives service demands
The Frisco Family Services Market is experiencing bare shelves, even as inflations drives up local needs. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) With more people turning to the Frisco Family Services Market for assistance and fewer food donations, the nonprofit is hosting a community-wide donation drive Nov. 5 and asking for ongoing contributions.
Volunteer on Thanksgiving with Operation Turkey in Fort Worth
Operation Turkey is a nonprofit providing meals for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for a way to give back to your community this Thanksgiving? Volunteers with Operation Turkey in Fort Worth are spending the morning of Nov. 24 preparing, packaging and delivering meals to people experiencing homelessness. After...
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza to bring artisanal pizza on Grapevine’s Main Street
Mister O1’s pizza is made in a thin-crust style with dough that has rested for a minimum of 72 hours, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Artisanal pizza and fresh burrata will soon be served on Grapevine’s Main Street. A conditional-use permit for Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Lane closures planned on K, Municipal avenues in Plano
Construction on the K Avenue and Municipal Avenue railroad crossings is set to start Nov. 28. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) K Avenue and Municipal Avenue in Plano will be down to one lane of traffic in both directions at their railroad crossings for approximately two months starting Nov. 28, according to a news release from the city.
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Lewisville city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library, the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, the Lewisville Grand Theater, the visitor information center...
$25M renovation coming to McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
The multiyear project at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch will add a variety of passive and active amenities. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A $25 million renovation project has begun at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, according to a news release from the city. The multiyear project...
Q&A: Meet Frisco ISD School Resource Officer Tom Attaway
School Resource Officer Tom Attaway was recently recognized by the City of Frisco for 20 years of service with the police department. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) School Resource Officer Tom Attaway has worked in law enforcement since 1996. He moved to Frisco and began working with the Frisco Police Department in 2002. Across his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer and a crisis negotiation officer. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized Attaway’s 20 years of service with the police department during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting. Attaway has served at multiple Frisco ISD schools over the years, and this school year he is working at Pink Elementary School and Griffin Middle School.
