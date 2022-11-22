Bare Dermatology signed a lease for 11,500 square feet of space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II. (Courtesy Transwestern Real Estate Services) A new dermatology care center is coming to Frisco at 12950 Dallas Parkway. Bare Dermatology signed a lease for an 11,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II, according to a Transwestern Real Estate Services news release. The new building is slated to break ground in early 2023 with completion expected later in the year. The office will offer services for all skin conditions, Bare Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta said in a statement.

FRISCO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO