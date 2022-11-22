ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine

All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Chicago Bulls (7-10) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (12-4) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 121-107 home win against the Celtics on Monday behind 28 points from DeMar DeRozan. Chicago Bulls (7-10) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-4) Wednesday, November 23 – 08:00 PM ET at Fiserv Forum. Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Tatum has 37 points, 13 rebounds, Celtics beat Mavs 125-112

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 31 points on Wednesday night to help the NBA-best Boston Celtics bounce back from a rare loss and beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-112. The Celtics, who have a league-leading 14 wins, had won nine straight before losing to the Bulls on Monday. Luka Doncic scored 42 points for the Mavericks, who had beaten Boston four straight times. Three of the wins came on a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and two of those were with no time at all on the clock. But Doncic...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Iowa State on Friday

It’s a quick turnaround for the UNC basketball program following its comeback win over Portland on Thursday. After avoiding the scare against the Pilots on Thursday afternoon, UNC has advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational and will now face Iowa State. The Cyclones took care of business against Villanova on Thursday, doing so in overtime to advance. Friday’s game will be just over 24 hours after UNC last played and another tough test for the Tar Heels in this tournament. UNC-Iowa State TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott’s two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott’s TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead became rookie Peyton Hendershot running for the 2-yard score, then directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whac-A-Mole celebration with Dallas an extra point away from a 28-13 lead.
DALLAS, TX

