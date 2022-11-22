Read full article on original website
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Blog: Local Kleptomaniac Eugene Kenneth Ward
Kleptomania is generally defined as an overwhelming urge to steal things someone does not need. It is relatively rare: the Cleveland Clinic estimates that it affects between 0.3% and 0.6% of the population of the USA. That same source states that people with kleptomania account for only 4% to 5% of shoplifters.
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
San Francisco’s Municipal Pier near Aquatic Park closed indefinitely
The pier has been in dire need of repair for some time.
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
3.0 earthquake strikes in San Jose, United States Geological Survey says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck in San Jose on Wednesday.
Commercial crab season delayed to protect whales off California coast
For the fourth year in a row, the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines.
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story
(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays
A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers. The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)
Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
