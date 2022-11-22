ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Local Kleptomaniac Eugene Kenneth Ward

Kleptomania is generally defined as an overwhelming urge to steal things someone does not need. It is relatively rare: the Cleveland Clinic estimates that it affects between 0.3% and 0.6% of the population of the USA. That same source states that people with kleptomania account for only 4% to 5% of shoplifters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes

16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story

(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays

A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers.  The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg

photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue.   Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness.   "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here."   That new homeless...
HEALDSBURG, CA
losgatan.com

Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)

Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
LOS GATOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy