NJ.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JaguarReport

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
msn.com

There Are 4 Football Games On Today - Here's The Schedule

Football fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving. There are a total of four games on the schedule this Thursday. The action kicks off with the Bills and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game could be a shootout in the Motor City. Everyone knows what Josh...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Tight End Signs With New NFL Team

The New York Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad. The former Ohio State star is currently in the midst of his seventh NFL season, suiting up for the New Orleans Saints in three games earlier this year. Vannett played four years in Columbus as...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s Thanksgiving, so it’s time to get all the last-minute things at the store you forgot (no fun at all), loosen the belt, and be ready for food, family, and football (generally, a lot of fun). If you’re in personnel for an NFL team, it’s also time to get serious about the 2023 NFL draft. Whether you’re a Super Bowl contender or playing out the string in a hopeless season, area scouts are reporting to head scouts and directors of player personnel, and general managers and coaching staffs are getting their voices in, as well.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB recap: Ducks downed by UConn Huskies in PK85 opener

It was forgivable – understandable even – that the Oregon Ducks dropped a game to the Houston Cougars last week to move to 2-2 on the season. Houston looks like perhaps the best team in all of college basketball, and Oregon held them to 66 points and hung tough throughout. However – Thursday’s performance against the UConn Huskies in the Phil Knight Invitational didn’t give Duck fans anything to be thankful for. Dana Altman’s squad shot an abysmal 20-for-47 from the field, good for just 42.6%, while turning the ball over a whopping 17 times. Factor in a horrific 14-25 showing at...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Iowa State on Friday

It’s a quick turnaround for the UNC basketball program following its comeback win over Portland on Thursday. After avoiding the scare against the Pilots on Thursday afternoon, UNC has advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational and will now face Iowa State. The Cyclones took care of business against Villanova on Thursday, doing so in overtime to advance. Friday’s game will be just over 24 hours after UNC last played and another tough test for the Tar Heels in this tournament. UNC-Iowa State TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
AMES, IA

