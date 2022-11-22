ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redcuprebellion.com

What we know, kinda know, and don’t know: Egg Bowl edition

If you’re familiar with the process this exercise, you know that we usually take what we watched from last weekend’s game and seek to process what we witnessed. And because there’s so much to discuss from the Arkansas game, we have no time to waste. We need to get right to it and not take up anyone’s time on this Thanksgi-
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss releases list of Senior Day honorees for the Egg Bowl

As part of the build-up to the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss did its usual primer to preview the game, but it also included a list of players who will be honored for Senior Day in the pregame. Thursday’s game will mark the final home game for senior football players, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy