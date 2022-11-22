Jimmy Patronis Honors Florida’s Fallen Firefighters

At the end of last week, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis joined elected officials, members of the fire service community and their families at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala for a memorial event to pay tribute to Florida’s fallen firefighters.

The names of 16 fallen firefighters will be etched on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the Fire College.

“Today, I had the distinct honor to attend the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of Florida’s firefighters and fire service professionals. These heroes are ready to answer the call of duty at a moment’s notice. From 9/11 to the Surfside condo collapse and Hurricane Ian, these brave men and women willingly leave their families behind and run toward danger to save the lives of others,” Patronis said.

“Please join me in honoring our fallen firefighters, the ones that answered the call but didn’t come home. The names etched on this memorial echo a costly reminder that selfless service does not come without sacrifice. Please pray for the families of these heroes who served alongside these first responders and supported them as they worked to protect us. God bless these heroes and their families. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he added.

A list of the honored fallen firefighters is below:

Dennis Sams – Satellite Beach Fire Rescue

Omar Bishr – City of Naples Fire Rescue

David R. Anken – Florida Forrest Service

Dustin C. Schieber – Seminole County Fire Department

Scott E. Allender – Melbourne Fire Department

Randell D. Burnham – Lake City Fire Department

Giovanni Ciancio – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Michael L. Freeland – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

David H. Hackett – Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services

Mario J. Moya – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

Mitchell R. Weldon – Cocoa Fire Rescue

Christopher Allen – Hollywood Fire and Rescue

Douglas Clemons – Polk County Fire Rescue

James S. Hunt – Melbourne Fire Department

James N. Leonard – Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department

George B. Newsome – Walton County Fire Rescue