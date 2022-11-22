Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Montana State volleyball season ends with Big Sky semifinal loss to Portland State
OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
KULR8
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
KULR8
Florence-Carlton QB Patrick Duchien commits to Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second time in as many days, a Florence-Carlton football player committed to Montana State. Florence-Carlton quarterback Patrick Duchien announced his intention to play for the Bobcats on Tuesday, one day after his teammate Jonathan Luhmann did the same thing. Luhmann blocked for Duchien, and the duo led the Falcons — who are coached by Duchien’s father — to their second straight Class B state title on Saturday.
KULR8
Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections
BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
KULR8
Montana State upsets host Weber State to open Big Sky volleyball tournament
BOZEMAN — On Wednesday morning, Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford sent a text to the Bobcat volleyball coaching staff. It simply read, "Find a way, doesn’t matter how.”. Montana State (14-15), which had its back against the wall for most of the season, entered its...
KULR8
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse plans to return in 2023, '100% go' for 2022 playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans might've noticed that senior running back Isaiah Ifanse didn't partake in senior day activities before Saturday's Brawl of the Wild. That's because this won't be his final season. Ifanse is planning to return to MSU for the 2023 season, MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton...
KULR8
Montana State Football Picked at the Four Seed for FCS Playoffs
The Bobcats are the four seed behind South Dakota State at one, Sacramento State at two and North Dakota State at three. These four teams secured a first-round bye and will begin playoffs next weekend.
Comments / 0