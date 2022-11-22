ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MT

ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
Florence-Carlton QB Patrick Duchien commits to Montana State

BOZEMAN — For the second time in as many days, a Florence-Carlton football player committed to Montana State. Florence-Carlton quarterback Patrick Duchien announced his intention to play for the Bobcats on Tuesday, one day after his teammate Jonathan Luhmann did the same thing. Luhmann blocked for Duchien, and the duo led the Falcons — who are coached by Duchien’s father — to their second straight Class B state title on Saturday.
Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
