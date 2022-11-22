BOZEMAN — For the second time in as many days, a Florence-Carlton football player committed to Montana State. Florence-Carlton quarterback Patrick Duchien announced his intention to play for the Bobcats on Tuesday, one day after his teammate Jonathan Luhmann did the same thing. Luhmann blocked for Duchien, and the duo led the Falcons — who are coached by Duchien’s father — to their second straight Class B state title on Saturday.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO