Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
klin.com
Men’s Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today
Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Named to Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week
Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week, as announced by the same publication. Bottenburg helped anchor the Golden Hurricane defense that allowed just three shots on goal and earned a shutout over Georgetown in the NCAA Championship Second Round last week.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Saturday's season finale against the Houston Cougars. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-Houston game at Houston's TDECU Stadium is slated for a...
westernslopenow.com
Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Storms Back To Defeat Memphis, 3-1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team rallied after losing the first set to secure a 3-1 win (16-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23) over the Memphis Tigers (18-14, 8-11 AAC) Wednesday on the road. The win boosted the Golden Hurricane's record to 13-17 overall and 6-12 in AAC...
klin.com
Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Tarleton Tonight
Nebraska women’s basketball is looking to get back in the win column. The Huskers host Tarleton at 6 p.m. tonight. NU is 2-2 after wins back-to-back road losses to Creighton and Drake. The losses dropped the Huskers out of the rankings after debuting at No. 22. Tarleton, a member...
blackchronicle.com
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State
Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday
The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
republic-online.com
Johnson, Parkhill win national title with Iowa Western
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Reese Johnson and Jamison Parkhill, Louisburg graduates, are national champions. Johnson, a freshman forward, and her Iowa Western Community College Reivers women’s soccer team defeated Salt Lake 1-0 at home to win the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Daily Nebraskan
Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023
Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Creighton: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats trying to claim the Maui Invitational title when they face the 10th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Creighton game time, details:. Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Time: 3...
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington defends Class B State title by downing Omaha Gross
LINCOLN - Bennington has claimed its second state championship in as many years. In a battle of the unbeaten, the top-seeded Badgers defeated second-seeded Omaha Gross 38-14 to claim the Class B State Title on Tuesday night. Bennington held the Cougars to their lowest point total all season. "We've asked...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
TYLER, Texas –– For the second time this week, a Tulsa receiver and the school's all-time leading receiver Keylon Stokes was named as a semifinalist for a major college football award. Today, Stokes was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, selected by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
Comments / 0