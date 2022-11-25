ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving 2022 store hours updates: Walmart and Trader Joes will be closed on the holiday

By Chelsea Ritschel
As Thanksgiving is officially here, retailers have decided whether they plan to stay open during the holiday or close their doors for the day.

In years past, it was not uncommon for big name stores to welcome customers on Thanksgiving, or open on Thanksgiving evening, hours before the official start of Black Friday.

However, the pandemic has seen the practice change over the last three years, with many retailers that used to open on the last Thursday of every November now shut for the holiday.

Walmart and Target are among the retailers that have announced permanent closures on Thanksgiving moving forward.

But that doesn’t mean that the closures have become the norm across the board, as there are many retailers that will remain open today.

Starbucks is one retailer that plans to welcome customers on the holiday, while certain supermarkets, such as Whole Foods, will also be open this Thanksgiving.

For everything to know about the retailers that will be open this Thanksgiving, and those that will be closed for the holiday, follow along with our liveblog below.

