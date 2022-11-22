ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ross Stores Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) rose by a staggering 27.09% in 10 sessions from $91.32 to $116.06 at 15:07 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.89% to $11,274.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Ross Stores’s...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:06 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.333% up from its 52-week low and 7.594% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 20.23% in 10 sessions from $13.07 to $15.72 at 14:22 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.07% to $15,493.16, following the last session’s upward trend. Cliffs...
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.74% to $4.38 at 15:40 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.09% to $11,295.95, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Riot...
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Palladium Futures Is 6% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,899.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 21, 99.99% below its average volume of 5842412959.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Novavax Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.75% in 5 sessions from $21.43 at -21.75, to $16.77 at 13:57 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.23% to $11,200.37, following the last session’s upward trend. Novavax’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 21.06% in 10 sessions from $5.46 at 2022-11-16, to $4.31 at 15:10 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.89% to $11,274.41, following the last session’s upward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Celsius Holdings Stock 11.41% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.41% to $103.80 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $93.17, 21.17% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Is Celsius Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. Currently, Celsius Holdings, Inc. is...
Coupons.com Stock 30.24% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) jumping 30.24% to $59.54 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $45.72, 78.46% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its...
Ebix Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Ebix‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% up. Ebix’s last close was $19.10, 57% under its 52-week high of $44.42. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Ebix (EBIX) jumping 3.64% to $19.10. NASDAQ rose 1.36% to $11,174.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session.
Riot Blockchain Stock Was Up By 10.4% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain rising 10.4% to $4.41 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Riot Blockchain’s last close...
Copper Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 16859, 99.99% below its average volume of 16135690211.59. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.42% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.35. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.37% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.28 and 10.39% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.71.
PetroChina Stock Slides By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:55 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,545.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. PetroChina’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.

