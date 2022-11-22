Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Ross Stores Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) rose by a staggering 27.09% in 10 sessions from $91.32 to $116.06 at 15:07 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.89% to $11,274.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Ross Stores’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:06 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.333% up from its 52-week low and 7.594% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 20.23% in 10 sessions from $13.07 to $15.72 at 14:22 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.07% to $15,493.16, following the last session’s upward trend. Cliffs...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.74% to $4.38 at 15:40 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.09% to $11,295.95, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Riot...
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 25.3% in 10 sessions from $8.34 at 2022-11-09, to $10.45 at 15:54 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.09% to $11,295.95, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 6% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,899.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 21, 99.99% below its average volume of 5842412959.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Novavax Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.75% in 5 sessions from $21.43 at -21.75, to $16.77 at 13:57 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.23% to $11,200.37, following the last session’s upward trend. Novavax’s...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 21.06% in 10 sessions from $5.46 at 2022-11-16, to $4.31 at 15:10 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.89% to $11,274.41, following the last session’s upward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
via.news
Coupons.com And Noah Holdings Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Celsius Holdings, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 59.54...
via.news
Celsius Holdings Stock 11.41% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.41% to $103.80 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $93.17, 21.17% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Is Celsius Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. Currently, Celsius Holdings, Inc. is...
via.news
Coupons.com Stock 30.24% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) jumping 30.24% to $59.54 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $45.72, 78.46% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its...
via.news
Aspen Group And Upland Software On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
Ebix Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Ebix‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% up. Ebix’s last close was $19.10, 57% under its 52-week high of $44.42. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Ebix (EBIX) jumping 3.64% to $19.10. NASDAQ rose 1.36% to $11,174.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Was Up By 10.4% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain rising 10.4% to $4.41 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Riot Blockchain’s last close...
via.news
Copper Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 16859, 99.99% below its average volume of 16135690211.59. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.42% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.35. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.37% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.28 and 10.39% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.71.
via.news
PetroChina Stock Slides By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:55 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,545.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. PetroChina’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Tractor Supply Company, Merck, Ulta Beauty
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Tractor Supply Company TSCO, Merck MRK and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend...
Comments / 0