Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 24-19 loss vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in five years, Oklahoma State has lost at least five games after dropping its regular-season finale against West Virginia, 24-19, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys' offense struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, while their defense played solid throughout. However, the Mountaineers capitalized on three big plays that allowed them to find the end zone in a tight ball game.
Notable quotes from OSU football players after loss vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is struggling. The Cowboys ended the regular season by losing five of their last seven games, including a 24-19 defeat against West Virginia on a rainy Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Conditions made it difficult for offenses to find any rhythm. It especially...
Oklahoma State vs. Prairie View A&M Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is back in action for another non-conference matchup against Prairie View A&M inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:. OKLAHOMA STATE (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (4-2, 0-0 SWAC) DATE: Sunday,...
Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Prairie View A&M
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is back in action for another non-conference matchup against Prairie View A&M inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. OKLAHOMA STATE (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (4-2, 0-0 SWAC) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, O/U 64
Emory Hunt, Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli join Jeremy St. Louis to preview the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State game.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0