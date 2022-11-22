Read full article on original website
Who wins in potential Suns-Bucks deal involving Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora?
The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have been linked for a couple months regarding Jae Crowder. HoopsHype reported the latest news Monday that Grayson Allen “was discussed in trade talks” involving Crowder. The salaries don’t exactly matchup as Allen is due $8.5 million this season and Crowder is...
Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon
Hoops Hype reports that rival NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks will dump more salaries to avoid the luxury tax.
Zion Williamson scores 32 as Pelicans manhandle Spurs
Zion Williamson piled up a season-high 32 points and took 11 rebounds to help the visiting New Orleans Pelicans to
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (ankle) out on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. LeVert continues to deal with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Bucks on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
Yardbarker
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report
Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.8 minutes against Philadelphia. Okeke's Friday projection includes 5.5...
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Pacers on Wednesday. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time with McLaughlin sidelined. Nowell's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available for Denver on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland will be active despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hyland to record 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski starting on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Pokusevski will get the start on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Pokusevski to play 27.6 minutes against Denver. Pokusevski's Wednesday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
Kyle Lowry leads injury-trodden Heat into meeting with Wizards
Point guard Kyle Lowry, who played 63 of the Miami Heat’s 82 games last season and appeared in just 46
numberfire.com
Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Washington. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Washington. Adebayo's Wednesday projection includes 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Hachimura has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Friday. Hachimura is averaging 11.6...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Dalano Banton (ankle) out Wednesday
Toronto Raptors point guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Banton was initially listed as questionable due to an illness, but he's been ruled out for a second consecutive game Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Fred VanVleet was a late scratch with an illness and Scottie Barnes (knee) has been ruled out as well, so look for Malachi Flynn to play extended minutes off the bench.
