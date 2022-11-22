Read full article on original website
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
jammin1057.com
Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property
There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
cwlasvegas.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
vegas24seven.com
The Plaza Hotel & Casino’s CORE Arena to host rodeo events during NFR
The Plaza Hotel & Casino’s CORE Arena to host rodeo events during NFR. The Plaza also offering live viewing parties, a horse sale, and the Downtown Christmas Expo. Proud to continue the western legacy in downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will again serve as a hotel sponsor of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and host numerous professional rodeo events throughout the property, including at its outdoor equestrian facility, the CORE Arena, Dec. 1-11.
North Las Vegas local wins $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa
The frequent Aliante visitor bet $8.80 on the multi-denomination machine before hitting the mega jackpot ahead of the holiday weekend.
Fox5 KVVU
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
8newsnow.com
Station Casinos announces new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos has unveiled plans for a new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas. The new casino is set to open in February in the 2700 block of Fremont Street. A sportsbook and restaurants including IHOP and Tacos El Pastor will also be located...
foodgressing.com
Cirque Du Soleil Black Friday 2022 And Cyber Monday Deals
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group presents rarely offered deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its touring and resident shows performing across North America. Audiences can take advantage of world-class discounts ranging from 15% to 50% off the one-of-a-kind productions. Offers are valid for select 2022 and 2023 performances...
whatnowvegas.com
Fremont Hotel and Casino to Debut All-New Food Hall this December
Fremont Hotel and Casino will open its all-new Food Hall this December, bringing six national, regional and local casual dining brands together in a new dining destination in downtown Las Vegas. Scheduled to debut in mid-December — with a grand opening scheduled for January 12 — the 13,150-square-foot space will...
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Cyber Sale Up to 40% off Rooms + Resort Credit Per Day
Valid for stay dates from November 24, 2022 – March 31, 2023 only. Book by November 30, 2022. Station Casinos Cyber Sale Up to 40% Off Las Vegas Rooms + Up to $25 Resort Credit Per Day by clicking here. Starts: 11/23/22 12:00 AM. Ends: 11/30/22 11:59 PM (Pacific...
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
Pizza Marketplace
Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas
Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
Las Vegas Weekly
Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery stakes its claim for best ice cream in Las Vegas
Sorry, Not Sorry is a weird name for an ice cream parlor. It’s the preemptive defense for a NGL statement (and, relatedly, the name of a fierce Demi Lovato track). Little about it says, This is the best ice cream in Las Vegas, which, IMHO, it absolutely is. So,...
Fox5 KVVU
Trading booze for bud: Las Vegas dispensary will give up alcohol license to open pot lounge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas dispensary and event venue plans to give up its alcohol license in order to open a cannabis lounge, where users can smoke and consume marijuana. Lounges will finally open across the Silver State starting in early 2023. The Cannabis Compliance Board...
Parking lots filling up at Reid International Airport, 2 lots closed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are quickly filling up as travelers head out of Las Vegas to visit family and friends for the holiday weekend. Although the airport has 17,000 parking spaces, two lots were already filled early Wednesday morning. At 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials posted the following […]
Las Vegas F1 barrier installation to begin in October
Now that there is less than a year to go before the F1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix 8 News Now has confirmed set up next to public roads will begin in October, more than a month before the race.
LIST: 2022 Holiday events, lighting displays and more around the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list. GLITTERING LIGHTS Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 2.5-mile drive-thru experience where visitors can see more than 600 displays that feature more than 5 million LED lights. The […]
