12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino

A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property

There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino’s CORE Arena to host rodeo events during NFR

The Plaza Hotel & Casino’s CORE Arena to host rodeo events during NFR. The Plaza also offering live viewing parties, a horse sale, and the Downtown Christmas Expo. Proud to continue the western legacy in downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will again serve as a hotel sponsor of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and host numerous professional rodeo events throughout the property, including at its outdoor equestrian facility, the CORE Arena, Dec. 1-11.
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
Cirque Du Soleil Black Friday 2022 And Cyber Monday Deals

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group presents rarely offered deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its touring and resident shows performing across North America. Audiences can take advantage of world-class discounts ranging from 15% to 50% off the one-of-a-kind productions. Offers are valid for select 2022 and 2023 performances...
Fremont Hotel and Casino to Debut All-New Food Hall this December

Fremont Hotel and Casino will open its all-new Food Hall this December, bringing six national, regional and local casual dining brands together in a new dining destination in downtown Las Vegas. Scheduled to debut in mid-December — with a grand opening scheduled for January 12 — the 13,150-square-foot space will...
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas

Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
Parking lots filling up at Reid International Airport, 2 lots closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are quickly filling up as travelers head out of Las Vegas to visit family and friends for the holiday weekend. Although the airport has 17,000 parking spaces, two lots were already filled early Wednesday morning. At 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials posted the following […]
