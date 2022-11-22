Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Doctor Strange Fights Nazis in Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness smashed its way into theaters earlier this year, and it immediately established itself as one of the most extravagant Marvel Cinematic Universe entries yet. The film took Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a chaotic and dangerous ride through parts of the Marvel multiverse, pitting him against villains from alternate dimensions. A new piece of concept art reveals a surprising direction that that conflict could have gone in — in particular, a warp in reality involving World War II fighter jets, and soldiers from different time periods.
IGN
Black Friday 2022: Get 67% Off Everything Everywhere All At Once 4K Blu-Ray
Black Friday 2022 has kicked off, and it's the perfect time to stock up on movies. Especially if you're someone with an extensive Blu-ray collection, there are a wide variety of Blu-rays to choose from that are available at incredibly low prices. Some of the best movies of this year are even on sale, including Everything Everywhere All at Once's 4K Blu-ray for just $9.99 at Best Buy.
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
Collider
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. What Is the Plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?. Who Is Making Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?. Who Is Starring in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?. When Can We Expect to See the Third Film in the Spider-Verse Trilogy?. Though...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Movie's VOD Success
A month after its theatrical debut, Black Adam is now currently available on digital platforms, allowing a whole new audience to watch (or rewatch) the recent DC blockbuster. The film, which finally brings to life Dwayne Johnson's take on the fan-favorite antihero, has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the very first day of its VOD release, the film has already appeared to find success on those platforms, quickly skyrocketing to the top of iTunes' most popular movies chart.
dexerto.com
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch
Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
Box Office: Thanksgiving Eve Sparks Worry as Disney Animation’s ‘Strange World’ and Other New Movies Fight for Scraps
The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $65 million for the five-days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is in serious trouble.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
digitalspy.com
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition confirms Disney+ release date
Disney+ has confirmed when The Muppet Christmas Carol's Extended Edition will be coming to streaming. It was recently announced that the festive classic, restored in 4K with the previously-removed song 'When Love is Gone' finally added back in, would be getting a cinematic release starting December 2, and Digital Spy noted that it was set for Disney+ around a week later.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount finally shares release dates for ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘SpongeBob’ films, but you’ll be waiting a while
It’s been a long time coming for the animated movie versions of Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants. Now according to Paramount, we have an official release date in sight, but it’ll be a little while longer before you get to enjoy them. The earlier of the...
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Ending Scene
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead started as a story about a man searching for his missing family in the zombie apocalypse. 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes later, The Walking Dead ended with the start of another story about the missing Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) search for his family. Closing out Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale was a coda scene featuring the return of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will next reunite in the all-new Rick & Michonne spin-off series coming to AMC in 2023.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang Plot Details Revealed
"I can get you home and give you more time," Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) tells Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, "if you help me." After Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) invents "a satellite for deep space, but Quantum," the Ant-Fam — Scott, Cassie, Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — are trapped inside the Quantum Realm. It's there that Ant-Man meets the time lord Kang the Conqueror, a variant of Time Variance Authority founder He Who Remains (Majors), whose death unleashed multiversal madness in the first season finale of Loki.
Nikyatu Jusu Confirms Her Next Horror Film For Monkeypaw & Universal Is “Expansion” Of Black Vampire Short ‘Suicide By Sunlight’
Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu has unveiled new details about her forthcoming feature for Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Universal that we told you about first in January. While information on the horror film had been scarce, we now know that it will in some form adapt Jusu’s short film Suicide by Sunlight, which world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. “My project with Monkeypaw is an expansion of a short film I made called Suicide by Sunlight,” the multi-hyphenate said today at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event, “about day-walking Black vampires who are protected from the...
'Slumberland' Is Now Streaming on Netflix –– Where Was It Filmed?
The latest Netflix original movie to get excited about is called Slumberland. The 2022 fantasy adventure movie is filled with endless moments of excitement and mystery. Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the difference between dreams and nightmares will appreciate the creativity that went into making such an interesting movie for the whole family to enjoy.
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead star lands next movie role in sci-fi thriller
Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has landed a new role in a science-fiction thriller, one produced by fellow Fear TWD alumni Colman Domingo. As reported by Deadline, the movie, titled It's What Inside, just wrapped after a short 18-day shoot in Portland, Oregon. Plot details are being kept...
Marvel Sets Yann Demange as ‘Blade’ Director, Replacing Bassam Tariq
“Blade” has found a new director. Yann Demange, best known for directing the pilot of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the films “’71” and “White Boy Rick,” has joined the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe vampire film. THR first reported the news. IndieWire has reached out to Marvel representatives. In addition, Michael Starrbury has been hired to pen a new script for the feature, which stars Mahershala Ali as the Marvel Comics vampire character. Starrbury was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for his work on Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series “When They See Us.” The news comes after the original director, Bassam Tariq,...
