San Antonio, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

10 top holiday happenings in San Antonio to celebrate the spirit of the season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of can’t-miss celebrations and have checked it twice to ensure optimum joy is had by all. Check out the top 10 things to do in San Antonio this holiday season, and let the merrymaking commence. For a complete listing of holiday-themed and all other events, go to our calendar.Ford Holiday River Parade — November 25Kick off the holidays at the popular Ford Holiday River Parade. This traditional, family-friendly event commemorates the lighting of the San Antonio River Walk and will feature floats inspired by this year’s "Tastes and...
KSAT 12

Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this Thanksgiving weekend

The festive holiday weekend promises a ballet performance, a holiday parade, and more in the spirit of the season. Be amazed by spectacular stunts at Holiday Cirque or enjoy the lighting of the River Walk during the Ford Holiday River Parade. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio on Thanksgiving weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Holiday DreamsHoliday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque comes to Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Erika PinkleyKick off the lighting...
KSAT 12

JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar

SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
KSAT 12

Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16

SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
KSAT 12

‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
San Antonio Current

The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
tpr.org

Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
Community Impact Austin

Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
