KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio’s tree-lighting celebration at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO – At 6:20 p.m. on Friday, it officially began to look a lot like Christmas in Travis Park. The City of San Antonio kicked off the holiday season by lighting the nearly 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree — a gift to the city from H-E-B. You...
Chicken N' Pickle's ski lodge-themed holiday pop-up, returns to San Antonio
It's all about spiked hot cocoa and toasty holiday flavors.
10 top holiday happenings in San Antonio to celebrate the spirit of the season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of can’t-miss celebrations and have checked it twice to ensure optimum joy is had by all. Check out the top 10 things to do in San Antonio this holiday season, and let the merrymaking commence. For a complete listing of holiday-themed and all other events, go to our calendar.Ford Holiday River Parade — November 25Kick off the holidays at the popular Ford Holiday River Parade. This traditional, family-friendly event commemorates the lighting of the San Antonio River Walk and will feature floats inspired by this year’s "Tastes and...
Santa Claus is visiting San Antonio. Here's where to find him.
Despite a busy schedule, Kris Kringle has found time to thaw out in the Alamo City before his trip around the globe.
KSAT 12
Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this Thanksgiving weekend
The festive holiday weekend promises a ballet performance, a holiday parade, and more in the spirit of the season. Be amazed by spectacular stunts at Holiday Cirque or enjoy the lighting of the River Walk during the Ford Holiday River Parade. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio on Thanksgiving weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Holiday DreamsHoliday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque comes to Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Erika PinkleyKick off the lighting...
KSAT 12
JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar
SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
KSAT 12
Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16
SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
San Antonio Current
The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
KSAT 12
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
tpr.org
Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories
Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
California's Iguanas Burritozilla chain and its 5-pound burritos are coming to San Antonio
The company has its sights on San Antonio, although it's been vague about details.
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! arrives in San Antonio on Nov. 29
The touring production will be at the Majestic Theatre through Dec. 4.
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
