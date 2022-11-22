LAHAINA, Hawaii – No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 10 Creighton went into halftime tied at 31 before the Bluejays pulled away in the second half for a 76-65 quarterfinal win in the first game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center. “It...

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO