Read full article on original website
Related
New radio show taps into Native youth culture
‘Indigenous YOUth Nation’ features teens, tweens sharing their experiences
Washington Examiner
The liberal arts difference
When I was a student at Stanford, I had some incredible professors and seminars, but these classes were often the exception. More often, I ended up with faculty who put little time into their teaching and it showed. Classes were often disorganized, the professors were disinterested, and this resulted in unengaging academic experiences where my peers and I learned material, but a lot was left to be desired.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
World Screen News
Science Docs Find Success with Storytelling
The past several years have seen increased interest in science documentaries from audiences and buyers, what with the pandemic, increased warnings about climate change and a slew of other societal problems, according to several executives involved with the genre. “With an increasing need for educational programming, especially during the pandemic,...
technologynetworks.com
Cognitive Technique Brings Out Creativity in "Conventional" Thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
educationsnapshots.com
British Columbia Institute of Technology – Health Sciences Centre
Stantec completed the forward thinking Health Sciences Centre for the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby, Canada. The British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) recognized the need to provide world-class health science education to meet the growing demand from healthcare providers. Their answer was to create one of the largest health science education simulation centers in North America.
Collaborative Indigenous Research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices
A recent disclosure from Harvard’s Peabody Museum has brought attention, yet again, to the need to rethink the relationships between universities and Indigenous communities. Recently, the Peabody Museum announced that it has been holding locks of hair collected throughout the 1930s from more than 700 Indigenous children forced into residential boarding schools in the U.S. The museum has apologized, vowing to return the hair clippings to Indigenous communities. In their written statement, they acknowledge that the clippings were taken at a time in which it was common practice in anthropology to use hair samples to “justify racial hierarchies and categories.” If you...
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
usafa.edu
Senior cadet selected as Academy’s 43rd Rhodes scholar
Cadet 1st Class James Landy, recipient of the Rhodes scholarship. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — –U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class James Landy, Class of 2023, has been selected for a highly competitive Rhodes Scholarship, a fully funded postgraduate program at the University of Oxford in England.
Comments / 0