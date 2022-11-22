Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning.

The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.

Police say someone drove by the house and fired shots around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry went to the home and found bulletholes through multiple windows. Some of those bullets went into a living room and bedroom where they had been sleeping. The mother showed where shattered glass ended up slicing her arm.

“It’s really dangerous, this place,” said a neighbor, Luisa Chi. She says she’s fed up with recent shootings in the area over the past few weeks.

We check with Rock Hill Police and they told us officers worked another shooting a block away on Rich Street earlier this month. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Police didn’t have a motive for Tuesday morning’s shooting. We asked if these incidents could be connected.

“That other shooting incident, it was an isolated incident,” said Taylor Tucker with the Rock Hill Police Department. “It’s unknown if these are both connected, but it’s still being investigated.”

The mother is concerned about the shooting, but she said she’s grateful that her kids weren’t hurt.

Neighbors say they’re hopeful for an arrest that will make the community feel safer.

“I feel unsecure in this place. I just lived here two years, but I hear news about things happening here,” said Chi.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re urged to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.

