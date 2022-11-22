Read full article on original website
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEFA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.93, changing hands as high as $62.15 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) lately. While the stock has lost 14.9% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Insperity (NSP) Seems an Attractive Pick Now: Here's Why
Insperity, Inc. NSP has performed well in the past six months and shows the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock...
Is Shutterstock (SSTK) a Worthy Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Here's How Lands' End (LE) is Poised Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Lands' End, Inc. LE is likely to witness an increase in the top line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Dec 1, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $384.8 million, suggesting a 2.4% improvement from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +22.9% over the past month...
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Big Lots (BIG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Big Lots (BIG) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zscaler (ZS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Zscaler (ZS) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Is CBOE (CBOE) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Analysts See 18% Upside For VOT
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VOT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $220.82 per unit.
Deere (DE) Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
Deere & Company DE scaled a fresh 52-week high of $448.80 during the trading session on Nov 23, before closing slightly lower at $437.52. This came from solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein DE reported an 81% surge in earnings per share while equipment operations’ revenues rose 40%. Continued strong demand and higher shipment volumes offset steep costs and helped Deere shine in the quarter. An improved scenario in the agricultural, construction and forestry sector is favoring DE. DE has a market capitalization of $125.7 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.
