TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR IMPACT WRESTLING'S RETURN TO ORLANDO, FLORIDA AREA
Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling's return to The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida (right outside Orlando) on Friday 1/20/23 for a New Year's Revolution PPV and a post-PPV TV taping on Saturday 1/21/23. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt...
HOW I WOULD HAVE HANDLED ALL OUT (HERE’S A HINT, IT WOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED), WILL DYNAMITE GET HIJACKED TONIGHT BY PUNK FANS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If you were Tony Khan, how would have handled the fight at All Out? After that, and Khan choosing The EVPs over CM Punk, I am done with the company. I bought every PPV but finally skipped Full Gear.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new House of Black T-Shirt. Talk Is Jericho: Dustin Rhodes vs Roddy Piper at Wrestlmania XII. What Happened When Jade Cargill Confronted Bow Wow? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. The World Tag Team Champs Learn that Not Everyone Loves The Acclaimed | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. If you...
RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE
AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career ‘starting up again’ heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
WHO WAS OLDER FOR THEIR LAST MATCH: FLAIR OR THESZ, SUGGESTIONS FOR WWE HALL OF FAME AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you see anyone utilizing a six-sided ring again?. I don't see it ever being used consistently on a national basis again, but perhaps on the independent level. If you could suggest a woman to be inducted into the WWE...
OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: WHERE HAS MY NINJA TOZAWA GONE?
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Alba Fyre says she is a product of generations of warriors and fighters. The torch has been passed and I will scorch whoever stands across the ring from me. Match Number One: Alba Fyre versus Tamina. They lock up and Tamina sends...
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
MORE ON WWE SIGNING GABI BUTLER
The Gabi Butler signing was in part spurred on by conversations Butler had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam this past July. Butler lives in Florida, so she will be traveling to the WWE Performance Center to train there periodically. Butler is still doing some cheerleading touring and performing, so that...
THUNDER ROSA STRIPPED OF AEW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
AEW announced during Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship due to injury. Going forward, Jamie Hayter is the official AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa commented on the situation, noting via Twitter:. Rosa last wrestled in August and has been out of action due to back issues.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Xyon Quinn vs Tank Ledger. *Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Triple X. "Happy Thanksgiving from IMPACT Wrestling! This Thursday, we take a look back at some of the most memorable Thanksgiving moments in the history of the IMPACT Zone. Don’t miss Thanksgiving-themed matchups, including the 2007 Turkey Bowl featuring Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Chris Sabin. Plus, relive more classic moments and of course, the turkey suits of Thanksgivings past."
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown emanating from Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the first WWE event in the market in three years:. *The Survivor Series go-home show. *The final member of Team Bianca Belair will be revealed. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed...
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Next week's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV will feature:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James - James Must Retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR LUCHA LIBRE AAA DEBUT IN ARIZONA NEXT WEEK, CAIN VELASQUEZ TO APPEAR
The updated lineup for the 12/3 Lucha Libre USA event in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena features:. *Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon. *Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. & Pagano vs. Black Taurus & Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. *Mr Iguana & Arez...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV THANKSGIVING SPECIAL RECAP
This week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode was mostly made up of Thanksgiving clips from the past. So, our report won't be as detailed as usual. They showed the 2008 Turkey Bowl, where Rhino pinned Alex Shelley, forcing him to wear the turkey suit:. There was a segment on...
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. This would be Allin's debut in Japan. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV.
