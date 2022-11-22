Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW I WOULD HAVE HANDLED ALL OUT (HERE’S A HINT, IT WOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED), WILL DYNAMITE GET HIJACKED TONIGHT BY PUNK FANS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If you were Tony Khan, how would have handled the fight at All Out? After that, and Khan choosing The EVPs over CM Punk, I am done with the company. I bought every PPV but finally skipped Full Gear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. This would be Allin's debut in Japan. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. To read more and watch his exclusive interview with Angels, click here. This is Alan Angels, formerly of AEW. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW ANNOUNCES SECOND NIGHT OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!. After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Triple X. "Happy Thanksgiving from IMPACT Wrestling! This Thursday, we take a look back at some of the most memorable Thanksgiving moments in the history of the IMPACT Zone. Don’t miss Thanksgiving-themed matchups, including the 2007 Turkey Bowl featuring Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Chris Sabin. Plus, relive more classic moments and of course, the turkey suits of Thanksgivings past."
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: NARITA VS. STRONG
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Jay Lethal! | STRONG Ep88. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA TALKS HER RETURN, MOX IN FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
Saraya is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. On the podcast recorded before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, she discusses the process of getting cleared to return to the ring, training, taking care of her body, respect for Britt Baker, the promos of their feud, possibilities for the women's roster and future. Saraya discusses her relationship with Renée Paquette, tattoos, her feature film Fighting with My Family, the origins of the Knight family and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new House of Black T-Shirt. Talk Is Jericho: Dustin Rhodes vs Roddy Piper at Wrestlmania XII. What Happened When Jade Cargill Confronted Bow Wow? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. The World Tag Team Champs Learn that Not Everyone Loves The Acclaimed | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE
AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career ‘starting up again’ heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/23 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Were The Elite Able to Even Up the Best of 7 Series Against Death Triangle? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. An Irate Jon Moxley Demands Answers from William Regal | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. Chris Jericho Shows Tomohiro Ishii Why He's the Best ROH Champion Ever | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. A Major...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/25 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
MUST SEE: Dark Order was Shockingly Betrayed | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. EXCLUSIVE: Is Top Flight Ready for their ROH Tag Team Title Match vs FTR? | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. Claudio Castagnoli Gets His ROH Title Rematch but Under One Condition... | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON WWE SIGNING GABI BUTLER
The Gabi Butler signing was in part spurred on by conversations Butler had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam this past July. Butler lives in Florida, so she will be traveling to the WWE Performance Center to train there periodically. Butler is still doing some cheerleading touring and performing, so that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE SAT RETURNING TO CZW NEXT MONTH
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Next week's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV will feature:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James - James Must Retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian.
Comments / 0