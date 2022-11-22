ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'

Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy