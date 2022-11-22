Read full article on original website
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
TITUS O'NEIL - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: The Battle for the Fans Intensifies!!.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown emanating from Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the first WWE event in the market in three years:. *The Survivor Series go-home show. *The final member of Team Bianca Belair will be revealed. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed...
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Quinn refuses to lock up and walks past Tank. They lock up and Quinn with a wrist lock. Tank with an arm wringer. Quinn wants a test of strength and Tank does it. Quinn gains the advantage and Tank bridges and gets back to an even base. Quinn with a knee and side head lock. Quinn with a shoulder tackle. Tank blocks a hip toss and Tank with a hip toss of his own. Quinn with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles. Quinn with punches. Quinn pulls at the face and connects with a forearm to the back. Quinn with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Quinn with a rear chin lock. Quinn with a forearm to the lower back followed by a clothesline. Tank with a fallaway slam.
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
SURVIVOR SERIES, FALLOUT IN MAINE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Obviously, the big show is the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games tonight on Peacock, The WWE Network, etc. from the TD Garden in Boston. Tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as WWE has a live event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, The Usos, Austin Theory, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai locally advertised.
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Triple X. "Happy Thanksgiving from IMPACT Wrestling! This Thursday, we take a look back at some of the most memorable Thanksgiving moments in the history of the IMPACT Zone. Don’t miss Thanksgiving-themed matchups, including the 2007 Turkey Bowl featuring Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Chris Sabin. Plus, relive more classic moments and of course, the turkey suits of Thanksgivings past."
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I'd encourage people to let it go. It doesn't change...
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. This would be Allin's debut in Japan. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV.
WHY WWE DOESN'T DO PPV SETS, SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE, BLACK FRIDAY WWE DEAL AND MORE
Sami Zayn is on this week's WWE After The Bell podcast. The Honorary Uce discusses the success of The Bloodline formula, the rise of Roman Reigns, his tenure anniversary in WWE and his relationship with Kevin Owens. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the Survivor Series card and the opportunity for the young faces of the WWE roster, the art of the holidays, and more.
RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE
AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career ‘starting up again’ heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WHO IS THE FIFTH, WHO GETS THE ADVANTAGE, WHERE IS ROMAN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross are in the ring. Bayley says it is bad enough you have to drag us out on Thanksgiving night in ugly Providence, so we are on my time now. Get out now because tomorrow night, we are going to war.
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. To read more and watch his exclusive interview with Angels, click here. This is Alan Angels, formerly of AEW.
POST WAR GAMES PROGRAMMING, UNCLE HOWDY HAS A SHIRT, THE SHIELD AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy T-shirt available. They also have new Survivor Series merchandise. Get set for Survivor Series WarGames with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Survivor Series. Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor...
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: WHERE HAS MY NINJA TOZAWA GONE?
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Alba Fyre says she is a product of generations of warriors and fighters. The torch has been passed and I will scorch whoever stands across the ring from me. Match Number One: Alba Fyre versus Tamina. They lock up and Tamina sends...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Xyon Quinn vs Tank Ledger. *Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller.
