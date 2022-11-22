Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR IMPACT WRESTLING'S RETURN TO ORLANDO, FLORIDA AREA
Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling's return to The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida (right outside Orlando) on Friday 1/20/23 for a New Year's Revolution PPV and a post-PPV TV taping on Saturday 1/21/23. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW ANNOUNCES SECOND NIGHT OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!. After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE
AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career 'starting up again' heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA TALKS HER RETURN, MOX IN FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
Saraya is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. On the podcast recorded before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, she discusses the process of getting cleared to return to the ring, training, taking care of her body, respect for Britt Baker, the promos of their feud, possibilities for the women's roster and future. Saraya discusses her relationship with Renée Paquette, tattoos, her feature film Fighting with My Family, the origins of the Knight family and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. This would be Allin's debut in Japan. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. To read more and watch his exclusive interview with Angels, click here. This is Alan Angels, formerly of AEW.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...
OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/23 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Were The Elite Able to Even Up the Best of 7 Series Against Death Triangle? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. An Irate Jon Moxley Demands Answers from William Regal | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. Chris Jericho Shows Tomohiro Ishii Why He's the Best ROH Champion Ever | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. A Major...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Next week's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV will feature:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James - James Must Retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO CLIP & LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw vs. The Tonga Twins and Sweet Heat. *BK Rhythm and Glitch the Gamer vs. Kandi Krush and Keta Rush. *The Disciplinarian vs. Commander Sahara Spars. *Also appearing are Samantha Smart, Ice Cold, and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new House of Black T-Shirt. Talk Is Jericho: Dustin Rhodes vs Roddy Piper at Wrestlmania XII. What Happened When Jade Cargill Confronted Bow Wow? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. The World Tag Team Champs Learn that Not Everyone Loves The Acclaimed | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE SAT RETURNING TO CZW NEXT MONTH
THE SAT RETURNING TO CZW NEXT MONTH
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION REPORT: HAMMERSTONE VS HOLLIDAY, THE NEXT CHALLENGER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. Alex Hammerstone says Richard Holliday was his best friend for three years. They have been together ever since he came to MLW. We see footage of the Dynasty. It felt like me and you against the world. That friendship wasn’t just on TV. When I won the World Championship, you were the first one waiting to pat me on the back. You weren’t happy for me, you were jealous. You finally feel special.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THUNDER ROSA STRIPPED OF AEW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
AEW announced during Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship due to injury. Going forward, Jamie Hayter is the official AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa commented on the situation, noting via Twitter:. Rosa last wrestled in August and has been out of action due to back issues.
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/25 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
MUST SEE: Dark Order was Shockingly Betrayed | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. EXCLUSIVE: Is Top Flight Ready for their ROH Tag Team Title Match vs FTR? | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. Claudio Castagnoli Gets His ROH Title Rematch but Under One Condition... | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22.
