Natasha Jonas would target KO win over Katie Taylor in rematch and British star could also feature in Claressa Shields' plans

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament
As the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy reaches its latter stages, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament. Rotherham won the 2021/22 edition in April, defeating Sutton 4-2 after extra-time, but their promotion back to the Championship means they are unable to defend their title.
SkySports
Zara owner Amancio Ortega, who is aged 86, emerges as a potential bidder for Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Clothing magnate Amancio Ortega, owner of Zara among other brands, has emerged as another potential suitor for Manchester United - the 86-year-old is among the 20 richest people on the planet. Chelsea have reportedly made contact over a deal for...
SkySports
Tiger Woods to play in the PNC Championship with his son, live on Sky Sports in December
Tiger Woods will team up with son Charlie to play at the PNC Championship next month, tournament organisers have confirmed. Team Woods will make their third consecutive appearance in the 36-hole scramble event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 17-18, where major champions and winners of The Players compete alongside a family member.
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports
Tom Latham leads New Zealand to victory over India with career-best 145 in first One-Day International
Tom Latham smashed a career-best 145 not out and forged a marathon stand with skipper Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory against India in the first One-Day international in Auckland on Friday. Williamson finished unbeaten on 94 having added 221 runs with Latham as New Zealand...
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: This England better than my Golden Generation | Jude Bellingham is a future captain
Ahead of England's second World Cup group stage game against USA, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reflects on the first week of the tournament and claims Gareth Southgate's group are better than his Golden Generation. Are this England better than Golden Generation?. I would agree with what Kyle Walker among others...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call
Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports
Jofra Archer targeting World Cup as he makes return from injury | 'This is a big year'
Jofra Archer has his sights firmly set on next year's 50-over World Cup after making his return from injury. Elbow problems and a stress fracture to his back have kept Archer sidelined since last March but he had a solid showing on his first outing on Wednesday, bowling nine overs as the Lions took on England across two spells.
SkySports
World Darts Championship: 'Torchbearer' Fallon Sherrock deserves spot at Alexandra Palace, says Devon Petersen
Fallon Sherrock is the "torchbearer" for women in darts and merits her place in the 2023 World Darts Championship, Devon Petersen told the Love the Darts podcast. Sherrock missed out on one of the two qualification spots from the Women's Series, with Beau Graves and Lisa Ashton claiming those berths, but has now been handed a place by the PDC after winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in July.
SkySports
Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA
Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill to take on Epatante, Not So Sleepy, Tommy's Oscar and Voix Du Reve at Newcastle
Constitution Hill will face four rivals in Saturday’s Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing. Nicky Henderson's star has been rerouted to the Grade One contest, where he will take on stablemate and two-time champion Epatante, after being withdrawn from last weekend's Coral Hurdle at Ascot due to dry ground conditions.
SkySports
Beth Mead: Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says England star's long-term injury may be due to fixture congestion
WSL Round-Up Mead is set to be out for an "extended period" and will visit a surgeon in the coming days to discover the full extent of her injury. And after Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes criticised the fixture scheduling after losing Pernille Harder to a long-term injury, Arsenal boss Eidevall has used the same line of argument whilst evaluating Mead's setback.
SkySports
Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats
It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
SkySports
Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff
Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
SkySports
Chelsea to snub Cristiano Ronaldo move as Blues eye £200m Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice moves - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Chelsea are set to snub Cristiano Ronaldo and deny him potentially the only avenue to staying in the Premier League in January. Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners are looking at a potential move across the city by buying the Stade de...
SkySports
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October. Blackburn's attack appeared to be fizzling out when the ball ran out of the Sunderland box. Not so. Brereton Diaz followed it and instantly drove it with pace and precision into the far corner.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
Comments / 0