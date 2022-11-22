Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Hoos Staying on Even Keel
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ask Tony Bennett about his team’s national ranking, and you’re likely to receive a blank look. The University of Virginia’s head men’s basketball coach pays little attention to the polls in general, but especially early in a season. He’s concerned first and foremost with the quality of the Cavaliers’ play.
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Blows Past Maryland Eastern Shore, 72-45
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Led by Jayden Gardner, who scored a game-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting, No. 5 Virginia (5-0) tallied its fifth straight win to start the season in a 72-45 decision over Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4) Friday night (Nov. 25) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers...
247Sports
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
virginiasports.com
Virginia Off to 6-0 Start With a 62-41 Win Against Campbell
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up a 62-41 victory against Campbell (3-2, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers led 22-18 after a low-scoring first half, but exploded for 40 points...
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
virginiasports.com
Turnaround Puts Program Back on Solid Footing
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a University of Virginia men’s soccer program that in December 2019 came oh-so-close to winning its eighth NCAA title, the two seasons that followed brought more misery than joy. The Cavaliers finished 7-8-1 in 2020-21 and 6-9-3 last season, missing the NCAA tournament each year....
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Fall at NC State, 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-16, 4-13 ACC) fell in four sets, 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25, to NC State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23) in Reynolds Coliseum. The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner (10 kills, 10 digs), Veresia Yon (7 kills, 3 blocks, 2...
After tragedy, this UVA fund is helping students get back on their feet
The UVA Alumni Association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims' families, and student community following the shooting that claimed the lives of 3 UVA football players.
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering outstanding conditions across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures today. Thanksgiving day looks equally as nice with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest will bring increasing cloudiness Thursday night, and showers Friday. Another system will bring additional showers late Saturday, and early Sunday. Don’t expect wash-out conditions just, keep an eye to the sky. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Chef appears as contestant on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville chef and Culinary Concepts founder Antwon Brinson is part of HBO Max’s The Big Brunch. Brinson is competing against other chefs to win $300,000. Each of the 10 chefs has a social impact mission. “The show has created an exposure to organizations like Culinary...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
