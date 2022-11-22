ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 5 Hoos Staying on Even Keel

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ask Tony Bennett about his team’s national ranking, and you’re likely to receive a blank look. The University of Virginia’s head men’s basketball coach pays little attention to the polls in general, but especially early in a season. He’s concerned first and foremost with the quality of the Cavaliers’ play.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 5 Virginia Blows Past Maryland Eastern Shore, 72-45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Led by Jayden Gardner, who scored a game-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting, No. 5 Virginia (5-0) tallied its fifth straight win to start the season in a 72-45 decision over Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4) Friday night (Nov. 25) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Off to 6-0 Start With a 62-41 Win Against Campbell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up a 62-41 victory against Campbell (3-2, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers led 22-18 after a low-scoring first half, but exploded for 40 points...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
iheart.com

Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting

South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Turnaround Puts Program Back on Solid Footing

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a University of Virginia men’s soccer program that in December 2019 came oh-so-close to winning its eighth NCAA title, the two seasons that followed brought more misery than joy. The Cavaliers finished 7-8-1 in 2020-21 and 6-9-3 last season, missing the NCAA tournament each year....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Fall at NC State, 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-16, 4-13 ACC) fell in four sets, 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25, to NC State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23) in Reynolds Coliseum. The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner (10 kills, 10 digs), Veresia Yon (7 kills, 3 blocks, 2...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory

For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering outstanding conditions across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures today. Thanksgiving day looks equally as nice with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest will bring increasing cloudiness Thursday night, and showers Friday. Another system will bring additional showers late Saturday, and early Sunday. Don’t expect wash-out conditions just, keep an eye to the sky. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

