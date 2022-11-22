Read full article on original website
Related
faytechcc.edu
FTCC announces new Dean, Division Chair of Business Programs
Fayetteville Technical Community College is pleased to announce two new appointments in its Business Programs. Kelly Gold, who has been with the College 14 years, is the new Dean of Business Programs. Corey Fair, who arrived at FTCC in 2021 as a Business Administration faculty member, is the new Division Chair.
jocoreport.com
County Commissioners Support New Manufacturing Workforce Center In Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve up to $17.5 million in matching funds to build a 60,000 sq.-ft. Advance Manufacturing Workforce Center in Four Oaks. The facility would have the same transformative economic development potential that the Johnston County Workforce Development Center (WDC) has made for the bio-pharma sector in the western part of the county.
cbs17
Johnston County Schools to implement security systems
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
fox5atlanta.com
Shaw University students' rights violated during traffic stop, DOJ complaint alleges
RALEIGH, N.C. - The president of a historically Black university in North Carolina says she filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice claiming one of their charter buses was stopped and searched unnecessarily. The students aboard the bus were headed to an economic conference in Atlanta on Oct....
getnews.info
Allora Homes Shares 3 Tips to Help Military Families Move Out of Fayetteville, NC
“Allora Homes helps Military Personnel living in Fayetteville NC with Moving out Tips”. Moving is tough, no matter the circumstance. Here are some tips to make your military move easier. Tips to Help Your Military Family Move According to a Cash Home Buyer in Fayetteville, NC. Moving is never an...
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
sunny943.com
New Section of I-295 Fayetteville Outer Loop Opens Near Hope Mills
Another section of Interstate 295 – the Fayetteville Outer Loop – has opened, connecting from Parkton to Hope Mills. The section of the freeway connects Exit 2 at Parkton Road to Exit 4 at Black Bridge Road, according to the NC Department of Transportation. “Exit 4 is in...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade
The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
United Methodists meet to approve disaffiliations
FAYETTEVILLE — Representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met Saturday, Nov. 19, at Methodist Univer
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Planet Fitness coming soon to Moore County
Construction has begun on the latest addition to the thriving fitness scene of Moore County. Set to open in early 2023, Planet Fitness will be arriving in Aberdeen, on Highway 15-501, near the intersection with Highway 1, just in time for workout enthusiasts of the Sandhills to hold onto their potential New Year’s resolutions a little bit longer.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
Thanksgiving comes early for Fort Bragg soldiers and their families
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Thanksgiving is coming a couple of days early for soldiers at Fort Bragg. A Thanksgiving meal was served Tuesday at all nine dining facilities on Post – to soldiers and their families. Even WRAL's Gilbert Baez recalled being a lieutenant, putting on his dress...
bpr.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero
This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
'We're still here': Coharie Tribe of Sampson County celebrates rich culture, tradition and pride
"In a time where all of the world didn't welcome you as a Native American citizen, the (Coharie) river always welcomed us."
Comments / 0