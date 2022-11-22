ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

FTCC announces new Dean, Division Chair of Business Programs

Fayetteville Technical Community College is pleased to announce two new appointments in its Business Programs. Kelly Gold, who has been with the College 14 years, is the new Dean of Business Programs. Corey Fair, who arrived at FTCC in 2021 as a Business Administration faculty member, is the new Division Chair.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
County Commissioners Support New Manufacturing Workforce Center In Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve up to $17.5 million in matching funds to build a 60,000 sq.-ft. Advance Manufacturing Workforce Center in Four Oaks. The facility would have the same transformative economic development potential that the Johnston County Workforce Development Center (WDC) has made for the bio-pharma sector in the western part of the county.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Johnston County Schools to implement security systems

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade

The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
CARTHAGE, NC
Planet Fitness coming soon to Moore County

Construction has begun on the latest addition to the thriving fitness scene of Moore County. Set to open in early 2023, Planet Fitness will be arriving in Aberdeen, on Highway 15-501, near the intersection with Highway 1, just in time for workout enthusiasts of the Sandhills to hold onto their potential New Year’s resolutions a little bit longer.
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero

This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
RALEIGH, NC

