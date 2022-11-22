ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Tour of Tiniest Cabin on 'Norwegian Prima' Is Just Too Cute

Due to the recent launch of their newest cruise liner, the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines has been running the media circuit and taking over the cruising section of TikTok. We've seen some of the ship's many amazing attractions, and gotten a peek inside their high-end suites. But what about solo travelers who may want to experience the Prima on a microbudget?
WanderWisdom

Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin

Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
cntraveler.com

These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars

From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
WanderWisdom

Video of a Day in the Life of a VIP Cruise Passenger Has Us So Envious

We love checking out various peoples' cruise experiences, fromn solo travelers showing us how to cruise on a budget to big spenders dropping dollars on the nicest staterooms. One perspective we haven't seen a lot of, though, is what it's like for VIP cruise ship passengers. How does it compare to everyone else's experience?
fashionweekdaily.com

Inside Charlotte Bickley’s Trip to Italy’s Best Kept Secret, Franciacorta

Charlotte Bickley here—editor at large for The Daily!. I recently had the pleasure of visiting northern Italy’s Franciacorta region. We started our journey at JFK, where we boarded a flight operated by the most luxurious airline, Emirates. I enjoyed every minute of the nine+ hour flight to Milan, and once we were there, we drove for about an hour through the gorgeous countryside until we arrived in the Lombardy Region of Italy and checked into the chicest hotel, Iseo Lago Hotel, right in the heart of everything.
WanderWisdom

Woman's Video of Day One of Her First Ever Cruise Is Charming

While tons of people like going on cruises, they typically appeal more to couples and families that they do to solo travelers. Cruises are often very social experiences, and the high supplements solo travelers have to pay for a decent stateroom can make it prohibitive. However, that doesn't stop some from living out their cruise ship dreams!
msn.com

Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast

Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
The Guardian

French team to build replica of William the Conqueror’s warship

On 27 September 1066, William, Duke of Normandy, set sail in La Mora, the flagship of a huge fleet that would invade and conquer England. Now a historical society on France’s Normandy coast is going to re-create the ship that launched almost 1,000 years of cross-Channel enmity. The Bayeux...
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
HAWAII STATE
travelawaits.com

National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment

It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
ARIZONA STATE
marcieinmommyland.com

Cabo San Lucas All-Inclusive Family Resorts

Are you thinking about planning a trip to Cabo with kids and looking for family-friendly resorts? Keep scrolling to check out the best Cabo San Lucas all-inclusive family resorts worth checking out!. This list of Cabo San Lucas all-inclusive family resorts contains affiliate links which means if you purchase something...
SAN LUCAS, CA

