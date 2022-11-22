Read full article on original website
Republicans Outraged at Trump-Appointed FBI Director: 'Impeach!'
Christopher Wray was appointed to the federal agency by Trump in 2017 and was confirmed with overwhelming Republican support.
CNBC
Trump tax return fight would be dropped by Republicans vying for key House committee chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Trump Loses Another Battle To Shield His Tax Returns From House Committee
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a ruling that his tax returns can be disclosed to a House committee. Trump may take the fight next to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the appeals court refused a request to automatically withhold the release of records pending such a challenge.
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber "almost comedy," arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family.
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
DeSantis overtakes Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee Republicans prefer, new YouGov poll says
More Republicans say they would prefer DeSantis to be their 2024 nominee over Trump. The finding, taken days after the midterms, is a reversal of previous polls that put Trump ahead. After the GOP's lackluster midterm election results, Trump has received criticism from within the party. A new poll shows...
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
CNBC
IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Congress from getting Trump's tax records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
MSNBC
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
buzzfeednews.com
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
Washington Examiner
Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call
Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
Supreme Court denies Donald Trump request to block release of tax returns to House panel
Trump's record at the Supreme Court is not particularly good, even though he nominated three of the court's current associate justices.
Democrats weigh options after Supreme Court decision on Trump taxes
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats on Wednesday grappled with the daunting task of reviewing six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns as Republicans prepared to take control of the House of Representatives in less than six weeks.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Washington Examiner
Trump attacks Supreme Court after tax return ruling doesn’t go his way
Donald Trump lashed out against the Supreme Court after it denied the former president’s request to block access to his tax returns, unleashing a tirade of posts on his Truth Social account and accusing the high court of being politically motivated. Trump took to his Truth Social account on...
MSNBC
Supreme Court clears way for Dems to finally get Trump’s tax docs
Under existing law, a limited number of congressional leaders have the authority to access individual tax returns from the Treasury Department. In April 2019, Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, decided to exercise that power, directing officials from the Treasury Department to turn over Donald Trump’s tax records.
