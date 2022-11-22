Read full article on original website
Pets need angels during holiday season
Precious Paws Rescue will have its 13th annual Pet Angel Holiday Drive from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30. In addition to the many orphaned pets in foster care; there are families who love their pets and are relying on local food banks to help feed their pets. The distribution of pet supplies will be shared with the home-delivered meals program and Citrus County pet food banks.
