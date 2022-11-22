Precious Paws Rescue will have its 13th annual Pet Angel Holiday Drive from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30. In addition to the many orphaned pets in foster care; there are families who love their pets and are relying on local food banks to help feed their pets. The distribution of pet supplies will be shared with the home-delivered meals program and Citrus County pet food banks.

