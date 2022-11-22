ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Coleman scores 33, NJIT defeats Sacred Heart 85-75

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Miles Coleman’s 33 points led NJIT past Sacred Heart 85-75 on Tuesday.

Coleman was 12 of 19 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Highlanders (1-4). Mekhi Gray was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line to add 15 points. Kevin Osawe shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Nico Galette led the way for the Pioneers (3-3) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Raheem Solomon added 19 points and two steals for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

