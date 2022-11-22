ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos sign former star of Netflix's popular 'Last Chance U' show

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icPOM_0jKPZgVe00

The Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad to their own 53-man roster, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis first reported Tuesday.

Fans might recognize Allen’s name from his role on Netflix’s popular Last Chance U show that followed JUCO football programs. Allen initially began his college career at Texas Tech before being expelled when he was charged with second-degree robbery.

Allen then went on to play at East Mississippi Community College, where he starred in the second season Last Chance U as a key player on the show. The charges against him were later dropped and he returned to Texas Tech for his final two seasons of college football.

In 2019, Allen became the first player from the Last Chance U series to be drafted by an NFL team when the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the seventh round. After beginning his rookie season on L.A.’s practice squad, Allen went on to spend time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He later returned to the Rams before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Browns.

Allen has played in 36 games in his career, earning three starts. The 27-year-old linebacker has totaled 30 tackles (including three behind the line of scrimmage) and one forced fumble as a pro. In Denver, he will provide depth at linebacker while primarily contributing on special teams.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
AOL Corp

Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers news was broken by most unlikely source

One of the biggest NFL news stories to emerge on Wednesday was the confirmation from Aaron Rodgers that he has been playing through a broken thumb for over half the season. Though Rodgers has been listed on the injury report over his thumb, the news about him having a broken thumb was not public until Wednesday. The reason why the news leaked out on Wednesday is a story in itself.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Analysis: Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's

DENVER (AP) — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn’t quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery.” What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as “The Big Bamboozle.” Walker wasn’t exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he was long gone by the time the trade blossomed for the Cowboys after Jones and Jimmy Johnson drafted Emmitt Smith, Alexander Wright, Russell Maryland, Alvin Harper, Dixon Edwards, Robert Jones, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson on their way to three Super Bowl parades.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy