Atlanta, GA

Arizona Sports

Cardinals release DL Dogbe, OL Delance; RB Ward waived from IR

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday released offensive lineman Jean Delance and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, as well as running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. The moves come shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots-Vikings Injury Report: New England OL Starter OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 12 matchup in Minneapolis. The Pats and the Vikings are set to square off on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24. at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?

The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance.
TEXAS STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Hawks fan wins $10,000 after impressive half court shot

ATLANTA — One Atlanta Hawks fan is waking up with $10,000 after sinking a half-court shot during Wednesday night's game. What's more impressive? This is the second time Iqbal Lakhani has scored big at a game. Back in 2018, the 10-year season ticket holder hit the exact same shot.
ATLANTA, GA
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
247Sports

Georgia football commit Raylen Wilson named finalist for High School Butkus Award

Georgia has a Butkus Award finalist on its team and another joining the program in January. Sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was named a finalist for the college version of the honor on Tuesday and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star Georgia linebacker commitment Raylen Wilson was named a finalist for the high school version. Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean won the award in college for Georgia in 2017 and 2021, with Dean also winning the award coming out of high school.
ATLANTA, GA

