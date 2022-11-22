Read full article on original website
Cardinals release DL Dogbe, OL Delance; RB Ward waived from IR
The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday released offensive lineman Jean Delance and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, as well as running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. The moves come shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
Ja'Marcus Bradley is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
Patriots-Vikings Injury Report: New England OL Starter OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 12 matchup in Minneapolis. The Pats and the Vikings are set to square off on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24. at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Colts poach defensive end off of Bengals practice squad
INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team that has been hit hard by injuries at defensive end has dipped its hand into another team’s cookie jar to get some help. Indianapolis signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off the Bengals’ practice squad, adding another player to a position that has often been forced to use defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the edge.
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance.
Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon
Hoops Hype reports that rival NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks will dump more salaries to avoid the luxury tax.
Bucs injury report: Vita Vea, Russell Gage still not practicing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and there are still some key players who have yet to practice this week. Here’s the updated list, based on participation in Thursday’s practice:. QB Tom Brady. WR Julio Jones.
Atlanta Hawks fan wins $10,000 after impressive half court shot
ATLANTA — One Atlanta Hawks fan is waking up with $10,000 after sinking a half-court shot during Wednesday night's game. What's more impressive? This is the second time Iqbal Lakhani has scored big at a game. Back in 2018, the 10-year season ticket holder hit the exact same shot.
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
Georgia football commit Raylen Wilson named finalist for High School Butkus Award
Georgia has a Butkus Award finalist on its team and another joining the program in January. Sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was named a finalist for the college version of the honor on Tuesday and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star Georgia linebacker commitment Raylen Wilson was named a finalist for the high school version. Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean won the award in college for Georgia in 2017 and 2021, with Dean also winning the award coming out of high school.
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
