dallasexpress.com
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
The Ringer
Sixers Spoil Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly
Without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers still managed to come up victorious against the Brooklyn Nets in the highly anticipated return of Ben Simmons. Chris and Raheem are beaming with joy knowing that the star-studded Nets, who were fully healthy, lost to the Sixers’ role players with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons playing the entire game. Plus, the Sixers have racked up some pretty good wins lately. What should be the team’s identity in order to keep the ball rolling?
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?
As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Two Dominant Dallas Defenders Reportedly Set to Play vs. Giants
Both players were listed as questionable for the Thanksgiving game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
The Ringer
Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11
Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
Yardbarker
Hating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving: A Philadelphia tradition like no other
The Dallas Cowboys will host their annual Thanksgiving game this Thursday. The most overexposed franchise in professional sports has played every Thanksgiving since 1966 with the only exceptions in 1975 and 1977. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will forever vocalize their passionate underdog complex and point to bias around the...
The Ringer
Kings Beam Team Lessons and Arkansas-Creighton Takeaways
KOC and J. Kyle Mann begin the show discussing the Kings’ resurgence in the NBA, looking specifically at Domantas Sabonis (02:18). Next, they take a look at the Thompson twins and compare them to Ja Morant and De’Aaron Fox (15:55). Do the twins need to develop consistent jump shots to make it in the NBA? Also, they recap the Creighton-Arkansas game from Tuesday night and talk about the prospects from both schools (25:58). The guys debate the potential of Emoni Bates in their new segment, YouTube Obsessions, before diving into this week’s Wemby update (37:50).
The Ringer
The NBA’s Wild Wild West With Haralabos Voulgaris
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the NBA teams in the Western Conference who might be inclined to make an in-season trade, including the Mavericks, Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans, and Kings. They also discuss Haralabos’s purchase of the Spanish soccer club CD Castellón.
The Ringer
Are the Nets and Warriors Still Contenders, With Richard Jefferson. Plus CFB Top 12, and Tales From the Couch.
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, including 76ers-Nets, Kings-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Pistons, and Lakers-Suns (0:40). Then Ryen talks with Richard Jefferson of ESPN and YES Network about the current parity in the NBA’s Western Conference, his stories from Team USA, Ben Simmons going back to Philly, the Warriors being in need of a change, Patrick Beverley’s shove on Deandre Ayton, Richard’s tussle with teammate Kenyon Martin, and more (26:25). Then Ryen gives out his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (1:08:07), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:29).
The Ringer
Daniel Jones on His First Thanksgiving Game
(1:17) — JETS: Following their brutal loss to the Patriots, the Jets have to decide whether to bench Zach Wilson as they look to bounce back against the Bears. (5:18) — GIANTS: They’re heading into the tough part of their schedule, starting with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 live tracker: Cowboys host Giants in huge NFC East showdown
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both still have designs on winning the NFC East, but it'll take a win for one or the other on Thanksgiving Day to do so. Will the Cowboys complete the season sweep of the Giants? Or will New York take another step in a promising season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll?
The Ringer
The Hawks May Have Found the Right Balance
If Nate McMillan were to commission the basketball gods to hand-craft a test for the Atlanta Hawks, it would probably look a lot like the Toronto Raptors, who have the long limbs to cut off Trae Young and the pluck to attack their opponent in waves. The Hawks, happy to surrender to the first sign of resistance last season, hung on through multiple runs in Saturday’s game against the Raptors, setting the table for the most spectacular play of their young season.
The Ringer
Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game
Brian starts off by assessing Matt Patricia’s tenure so far as offensive coordinator, and how the Patriots offense has suffered under him (0:30). Then, he chats with Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich about the upcoming Thanksgiving night game between the Pats and the Vikes, similarities between Mac and Kirk Cousins, Pete’s memories of playing with Randy Moss, and more (18:00). Brian ends by breaking down the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night, and Patrice Bergeron reaching 1,000 points (53:00).
