Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
theScore
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
markerzone.com
CHRIS WIDEMAN AND TYSON JOST DROP THE GLOVES
These aren't really two guys you'd think of when fighting in hockey is being considered. Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens and Tyson Jost of the Buffalo Sabres decided to drop the gloves in the first period of Monday night's game. It's not a bad fight for two guys who don't do it often. The Habs and Sabres have been involved in a chippy affair in this game.
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Halak to Play Better to Reach Potential
The New York Rangers have needed better play from their backup goaltender over the last few seasons. Alexandar Georgiev showed promise when he filled in for injured starter Igor Shesterkin but played poorly once Shesterkin returned, finishing last season with a 15-10-2 record and a .898 save percentage. Last offseason,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York Rangers traded Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick. That’s a bargain for a player who has spent his career defending skilled teammates. With Toronto’s highly talented players constantly harassed, Reaves was the obvious answer and yet another miss for Kyle Dubas.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 3, NY Rangers 5 – ‘Our game matched our year’
LAK – Kevin Fiala (7), Assists: Adrian Kempe (5), Anze Kopitar (12) LAK – Gabriel Vilardi (11) (Power Play), Assists: Kevin Fiala (13), Drew Doughty (10) NYR – Braden Schneider (1), Assists: Filip Chytil (5), Alexis Lafreniere (6) NYR – Vincent Trocheck (7), Assists: Ryan Lindgren (3),...
FOX Sports
Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had...
FOX Sports
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win
Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
FOX Sports
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
