taylorvilledailynews.com
Nokomis Police Makes A Pair Of Separate Arrests
A Nokomis woman was arrested on Tuesday for methamphetamine trafficking. 35 year old Katie R. Cole of Nokomis was arrested by Nokomis Police on Tuesday, November 22nd on a sealed warrant for methamphetamine trafficking. Nokomis police say that this arrest led to the seizure of more than 150 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Nokomis PD thanks Montgomery County States Attorney Andrew Affrunti and the Hillsboro Police Department K9 for their assistance in this investigation.
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Ashley N. Schaufler of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Jessica L. Presler of Indianapolis, IN for an Effingham...
wlds.com
I-72 Cannabis Trafficker Sentenced to Time in IDOC
An Arizona man who was arrested on Interstate 72 last month for drug trafficking has been sentenced to serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 36-year-old Talon L. Ashby of Somerton, Arizona pleaded guilty to a class 1 felony charge of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in Morgan County Court Tuesday.
WAND TV
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, was sentenced Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months’ imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. After he is released, Furlow will serve a five-year term of supervised release.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WAND TV
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Decatur man gets life in prison for pregnant woman’s murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. Darius Coffie, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Tuesday, one of which was murder of an unborn child. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors […]
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
wlds.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Truck to Strike Utility Pole on Jacksonville’s North End
No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision after one of the vehicles struck a utility pole Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police, the Jacksonville Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of West Lafayette and North Diamond at 9:23AM Tuesday. According to a police report, a white Chevy...
KMOV
Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
newschannel20.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
wmay.com
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
wdbr.com
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
wdbr.com
Ten years for trying to get with teen
You meet someone online, and the trouble starts. The U.S. attorney’s office says Stacey Furlow, 61, Springfield, thought he was communicating with a 15 year old when he talked about sex, sent “inappropriate” photos of himself, and tried to meet up with the teenager. He’s now going to serve ten years in prison.
