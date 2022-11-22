>Fauci: I "Gave It All I Got" During Public Service. (Washington, DC) -- Anthony Fauci says he gave it his all during his decades of public service. The White House Chief Medical Adviser joined a White House briefing for likely the last time as he's set to retire in December. Fauci said he "left everything on the field" during his time as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said one of the most difficult moments of the COVID-19 pandemic response was seeing the ideological divisiveness that pushed Americans not to get vaccinated against the virus. Fauci said he never imagined the pandemic would continue for nearly three years with more than one million American lives lost.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO