Utah State

Related
NBC News

19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRBL News 3

Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
ARIZONA STATE

