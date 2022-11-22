Read full article on original website
Judge denies Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge has denied the motion filed by Brian Laundrie’s parents to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents that is headed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled that the motion, which sought to restrict the depositions to […]
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
E. Jean Carroll’s Soon-to-Be-Filed Civil Lawsuit Will Accuse Donald Trump of Six Crimes, Including ‘Rape in the First Degree’
Columnist E. Jean Carroll plans to accuse former President Donald Trump of conduct rising to six crimes under the New York penal code, including “rape in the first degree.”. The revelation came in the form of a federal court filing previewing Carroll’s soon-to-be-filed lawsuit in the Southern District of...
TODAY.com
Police in Idaho ask for public’s help after getting tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
St. Petersburg mom of teen driver accused in fatal crash faces criminal charge
The mother of a teen driver accused of crashing an SUV, killing two teen passengers, is facing a criminal charge in connection with the fatal crash, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Eloda Hogan, of St. Petersburg, faces a charge of “allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle...
Radar Online.com
Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
Trump is sued again by writer for defamation, and battery, over alleged rape
NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump was sued for defamation a second time on Thursday by a writer who accused the former U.S. president of lying by denying that he raped her 27 years ago.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Alex Jones Must Pay Full $49 Million Damages Award to Sandy Hook Parents, Judge Rules
A Texas judge said she would not reduce the nearly $50 million dollar punishment handed down to Alex Jones following his false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax staged by actors. CNN, The New York Times, and the Associated Press report that on Tuesday, Texas judge Maya...
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
Defamation Suit Targeting SD Judge Dies, But Ex-San Diegan’s Case Alive in 7 Other Courts
How many defamation suits can one family file in San Diego Superior Court? When it comes to the Ratekins of Brush Prairie, Wash., at least seven. Nicholas “Nick” Ratekin and his grandfather Ron Ratekin have been keeping eight downtown judges busy. But one jurist — Presiding Judge Michael Smyth — has lightened the load by one.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Consequences of Abortion Laws for Survivors of Rape and Incest
The stipulations and vague nature of abortion exceptions for rape and incest place a burden on both survivors and providers. Survivors often feel a lack of control and experience mental health symptoms. By Christyn Hosking, M.A. and Margaret E. Gigler, M.A., on behalf of the Atlanta Behavioral Health Advocates. The...
Appellate Court invalidates restraining order against jailed True the Vote principals
(The Center Square) – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday invalidated the temporary restraining order of two Houston-based True the Vote members serving more than a week each behind bars in the defamation case pursued by East Lansing software company Konnech and its founder and CEO Eugene Yu.
