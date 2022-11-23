ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Black Friday reset after COVID-19, hurricane

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Before the pandemic hit in 2019, shoppers had to forego their turkey dinner to stand in line for the hottest bargains on Thanksgiving day. But that’s not the case this year.

Many big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, Books A Million and Best Buy gave their staff Thanksgiving off this year.

After Hurricane Ian damaged the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, the parking lot near Dillards and JCPenney was used as an insurance village and Federal Emergency Management Agency help center.

According to management, there was “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian. While select stores with an exterior entrance have reopened, the interior of the center, which contains smaller shops and the food court, and Beall’s was damaged and closed for repairs.

Now, the mall will reopen with some stores including Hollister and Victoria’s Secret, Three Sisters Glass, Recreational Warehouse, Regal Cinemas, kicking off Black Friday deals as usual. Cody’s Restaurant will open for Black Friday diners.

On the mall’s social media page, management announced, “We recognize the importance of the holiday season to our community; our goal is to reopen for the “Official Start of the Holiday Season” 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. We are excited to welcome back our guests to Port Charlotte Town Center once again.”

The mall will reopen 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The mall is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Dec. 12-17 and then it’s open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Dec. 19-23. The mall is closed on Christmas and reopens the day after from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This week employees in Spencers, Bath &amp; Body Works, DSW, JC Penney and other stores that are reopening are stocking shelves for Black Friday sales.

The hurricane changed the Santa experience this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their only weekend appearance this weekend (Nov. 25-27) to kick off the holiday season. They will be walking around the mall to take selfies with shoppers. Due to current circumstances and heavy damage at the mall, the professional photography with Santa, pet photos and sensory-friendly Santa will not be available this year.

While Macy’s in the Port Charlotte mall went out of business, customers can shop online for Black Friday deals from Toys’R Us on the Macy’s website.

Black Friday giveaways

Across the street from the Port Charlotte Town Center mall is Target. This year, the store has several giveaways for Black Friday customers including a $10 gift card with a $50 purchase of select LEGO kits; a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with purchase of Xbox Series S console.

Those who buy a 50-count dart pack with a $14.99 NERF blaster will receive a $20 gift card with purchase of $100+ on baby care items.

There’s a free Pokemon character card for use in the Pokemon Sword or Shield with no purchase is necessary in electronics department.

At JCPenney, there’s a free box spring with the purchase of Simmons Comfort Vibezzz plush queen, Serta Lux Chamberlee firm queen, Fieldcrest Eden Euro pillowtop queen, Sealy Lacey hybrid queen, Sealy Posturepedic Porteer pillow top queen, or Sealy Posturepedic Retford queen mattress.

Customers can earn $20 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of Amazon Echo. They can get $10 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of JBL wireless noise-canceling earbuds or of Ninja programmable XL 14-cup coffee maker. The store is offering $20 in Kohl’s Cash when buying an Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition or Amazon Fire 7 16GB 7-inch display or alphalon Classic 10-piece cookware set. There’s also $10 in Kohl’s Cash while buying an Amazon Blink doorbell.

Customers can receive $20 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of Fitbit Inspire 3. There’s $30 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of Ninja Foodi digital air fryer or a Keurig K-Cafe Smart Brewer.

Receive $20 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of Ninja FOODi 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer. Earn $20 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of a Calphalon Classic 10-piece cookware set.

Old Navy, which has a store in North Port at the Cocoplum Plaza, is offering customers 50% off everything in the store with some exclusions. The online discount will increase to 50% off everything through Monday, Nov. 30.

After hours of shopping, Kia of Port Charlotte, 202 Tamiami Trail, is having a free “extravagant holiday lighting display” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with a special appearance from iHeart Radio’s Ken Lovejoy and Santa.

There will be seasonal treats from local vendors, Christmas karaoke, a petting zoo, photo booth, family-fun activities and free gifts to the first 100 attendees.

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
