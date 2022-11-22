Read full article on original website
Related
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the airline...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating...
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
5 Reasons to Add BOK Financial (BOKF) to Your Portfolio Now
It seems wise to buy BOK Financial Corporation BOKF stock now, given its strong fundamentals and efforts to diversify the loan portfolio. The favorable higher interest rate environment will act as a tailwind. The company’s steady capital-deployment activities are backed by a solid balance-sheet position. The company has been...
American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.42, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had...
TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.40, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chip company had...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $537.62, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cintas (CTAS) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained...
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real...
